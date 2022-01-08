ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Why China’s Ban Was The Best Thing For Bitcoin In 2021

By Sadie Williamson
bitcoinmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen China’s bitcoin crackdown came into effect, many speculated that the industry would never recover. Amazingly, though, the ban served to highlight both the resilience of the sector and the entrepreneurial spirit of the miners who keep the wheels of the blockchain turning. Despite the People’s Bank of...

bitcoinmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Plunged Today

The crypto market sell-off has continued into Monday, with most tokens down considerably in morning trading. Mega-cap tokens Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) both broke through psychological barriers, with Bitcoin dipping below $40,000 per token and Ethereum diving below $3,000 per token this morning. Currently, both tokens are down, though losses have been limited to 0.6% and 2.5%, respectively, for Bitcoin and Etheruem over the past 24 hours, as of noon ET.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin: Fearful market sentiment or not, here’s the real big picture

The market is in a state of bloodshed and many new investors might be panicking as they decide whether to hold on tight or cut their losses and bail. However, Messari founder Ryan Selkis took to Twitter to give his outlook on the bigger picture, based on his Crypto Theses for 2022.
CURRENCIES
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin And Businesses: What Is Your Bitcoin Strategy?

With the mainstream coverage of bitcoin increasing radically in 2021, more people are realizing that bitcoin is a savings technology unlike anything seen in their lifetime. As such, it opens up new avenues of thinking that allow you and your business to allocate capital differently than anyone previously thought possible. In an interview with Michael Saylor, Ross Stevens, CEO of New York Digital Investment Group said that the most important job of any CEO in this inflationary environment is capital allocation.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
bitcoinmagazine.com

The State Of Bitcoin Mining In Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has taken a toll on the bitcoin mining industry as an energy crisis prompted a series of protests and political instabilities last week. Russia has reportedly sent “peacekeeping forces” to the central Asian country as per the request of president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, a move that sparked revolt across the region. Besides higher gas prices, Kazakhstan’s current intermittent energy and internet access have led to instability in bitcoin mining operations there, hurting the broader Bitcoin network’s hash rate — an estimated 18% of which was housed in the central Asian country as of July 2021.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Is Half Of Bill Miller's Portfolio

Legendary value investor Bill Miller said in an interview that Bitcoin provides an insurance to financial catastrophe that no other asset can provide and is the only investment that can increase in value by ten or 50 times. Miller also said half of his personal investment portfolio is allocated to...
STOCKS
Reuters

Japan urges more chip tie-ups with Taiwan at trade talks

TAIPEI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Japan called for greater collaboration with Taiwan on semiconductors at a bilateral economic and trade meeting on Tuesday. Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Chairman Mitsuo Ohashi praised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC)'s plans to expand in Japan, saying, "I hope these collaborations can continue to expand, and positively impact the resilience of both Taiwan and Japan's supply chains."
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Magazine#Mining Equipment#Pboc#Coinshares#Chinese
The Independent

Bitcoin price news - live: Mystery Coinbase trader transfers $40m of bitcoin amid crypto slump

The price of bitcoin has managed to stabilise on Monday, having experienced the longest continuous decline since 2018 at the start of the year.The cryptocurrency is holding above the key psychological barrier of $40,000, though market analysts have warned that a severe sell-off could take place take place if it falls below that level.Funds are already being moved onto exchanges by some investors, with one anonymous wallet transferring more than $40 million in BTC onto Coinbase.Other leading cryptocurrencies have experienced a similar downturn in fortunes to bitcoin, with Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and Solana (SOL) all falling by around 20 per cent over the last seven days.The only top 20 cryptocurrency by market cap to see any positive movement since the start of 2022 has been Chainlink (LINK), which has risen by more than 15 per cent in price.You can follow all the latest cryptocurrency market news, analysis and expert price predictions in the live blog below. Read More Bitcoin set for ‘huge surprise’ in 2022, El Salvador president predicts
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
bitcoinmagazine.com

An Open Letter On Bitcoin To Tesla And Elon Musk

In February 2021, Tesla became an industry leader in Bitcoin by accepting payment alongside Microsoft, PayPal, Starbucks, Overstock and Twitch. As Bitcoin users and supporters, we were obviously disappointed in May when Tesla announced that it would no longer accept bitcoin and only accept fiat currencies. Much has been written...
ECONOMY
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin As A Divine Idea

Bitcoin is divine. And with all things divine, us humans form religions that try to understand the divine and venerate it, especially because of the difficulty of comprehending it in full. There is extensive literature that describes Bitcoin as a living organism (Gigi, Quittem). These perspectives reveal that Bitcoin “grows,...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy