1 Hospitalized with Gunshot Wounds, Suspect in Custody as Police Investigate Bullet Hole in Suspect's Car

A man was wounded in a shooting in Westlake, Los Angeles, and a suspect was taken into custody early Friday morning. Zak Holman/KNN

Westlake, Los Angeles: A man in his late twenties was shot multiple times in his lower extremities and the shooter was in custody Friday morning at around 3:55 a.m. The shooting occurred on the 200 block of South Park View Street in the Westlake neighborhood of Central Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Police Department Rampart division officers responded to the location and followed a possible suspect vehicle to the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and Alverado Street where they stopped the suspect allegedly involved in the shooting.

The suspect, who was driving a silver BMW, was taken into custody. At the same time, Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics transported the victim in serious but stable condition to a local area hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

Upon inspection of the suspect vehicle, a single bullet hole could be seen on the drivers side passenger door. It is not known at this time if the victim and suspect were exchanging gunfire with each other, or if the hole is from a prior incident. LAPD Rampart division is handling the investigation.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .