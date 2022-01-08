ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leicester City v Watford Live Commentary, 1/8/22

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatch ends, Leicester City 4, Watford 1. 90' + 10' Second Half ends, Leicester City 4, Watford...

Daily Mail

Leicester City 4-1 Watford: FA Cup holders cruise into the fourth round thanks to goals by Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Marc Albrighton as Claudio Ranieri's return is ruined

The lights briefly went out on Leicester's first campaign as FA Cup holders but James Maddison shone brightly through the gloom to ensure their defence began with a victory. A combination of illness, injury and four men at the Africa Cup of Nations left Brendan Rodgers with only eight senior outfield players, with Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans and Timothy Castagne among a remarkable 17 unavailable for this tie against Watford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

FA Cup Match Report: Leicester City 4 - 1 Watford

Leicester City eased past Watford by a score of 4-1, booking their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup. A Youri Tielemans penalty and James Maddison strike gave the Foxes a 2-1 lead at the half. After the break, goals from Harvey Barnes and Marc Albrighton secured the comfortable victory under some uncomfortable circumstances.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Harvey Barnes
SkySports

Leicester 4-1 Watford: Foxes floor Hornets to reach FA Cup fourth round

A floodlight failure and a raft of enforced changes could not derail Leicester as they began their defence of the FA Cup with a convincing 4-1 win over Watford. Youri Tielemans and James Maddison got the Foxes off to a fine start in their third-round tie at the King Power Stadium before Harvey Barnes and Marc Albrighton struck after a Joao Pedro reply.
PREMIER LEAGUE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Manchester City defender Mendy charged with seventh rape

A court has heard that Benjamin Mendy, the Manchester City defender accused of six counts of rape, has been charged with a further offense. Former France international Mendy appeared at Chester Crown Court in the UK on Thursday, when the lifting of restrictions allowed the emergence of a further rape charge to be revealed against the 27-year-old.
PUBLIC SAFETY
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sanchez offered to Everton

Barcelona sign Blaco Gomez from Eintracht Frankfurt. Fabio Blanco Gomez has left Eintracht Frankfurt for Barcelona, it has been confirmed. The 17-year-old winger joined the German side last summer but has decided to return to Spain. Atletico want Soares as Trippier replacement. 2022-01-08T12:13:38.000Z 15:13. Atletico Madrid have set their sights...
MLS
goal.com

'I love this club!' - Rashford angered by Man Utd staff rift rumours

The forward faced criticism for his performance off the bench during defeat at the hands of Wolves last Monday. Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has dismissed reports that the squad has turned against new manager Ralf Rangnick, while admitting he is not happy with how he has played in recent outings.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town Live Commentary, 1/9/22

Shrewsbury have played well in the contest and there is hope for the visitors on the break. Udoh and Ryan Bowman have caused problems for Liverpool in the final third. The issue will be keeping the Reds at bay in the second half as they were signs that the League One outfit were beginning to struggle at the back.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brendan Rodgers to look at squad before asking for Everton game postponement

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers will assess his squad before thinking about asking for Tuesday’s trip to Everton to be postponed after being reduced to eight senior outfield players for Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Watford The Foxes have been hit by a raft of injuries, positive coronavirus tests and Africa Cup of Nations call-ups in recent weeks.All eight of those senior players started as Leicester began the defence of their trophy with a convincing 4-1 win over former manager Claudio Ranieri’s Hornets.Asked if the Premier League game against Everton, already rearranged once, could be in doubt, Rodgers said: “We need to go in and assess it and see where we are at in terms of players. We will take it from there.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Follow Hull City v Everton live

We're now less than an hour away from kick-off between Hull City and Everton at the MKM Stadium. Match highlights and report will be on this page later.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Aston Villa prediction: How will FA Cup fixture play out tonight?

The final fixture of the FA Cup third round weekend takes place tonight as Manchester United host Aston Villa at Old Trafford. The match sees Villa manager Steven Gerrard return to face old rivals United for the first time since leaving Liverpool in 2015. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United face Aston Villa in FA Cup third roundUnited will be looking for a response after interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten start came to an end following a 1-0 defeat to Wolves in the Premier League last week. Villa claimed a surprise 1-0 win at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Covid-hit Liverpool hoping Jurgen Klopp can return for Shrewsbury FA Cup clash

Liverpool assistant coach Peter Krawietz said Jurgen Klopp hopes to be back in the dug-out for Sunday’s home FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury.Krawietz also revealed an unnamed player had been recalled from his loan spell and was hoping to join a squad decimated by coronavirus, which had forced the club to shutdown first-team training earlier this week.When asked if Klopp would be back on the touchline after missing last Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw at Chelsea following a suspected positive Covid-19 test, Krawietz said: “We hope so of course.“He is well so far, he feels fine, but of course the...
PREMIER LEAGUE

