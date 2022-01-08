Fox 4 says goodbye to beloved reporter Rob Manch

It's a bittersweet farewell for all of us here at WFTX-TV and our viewers as we say goodbye to our beloved Rob Manch.

He has accepted a position with WFMZ in Pennsylvania.

Rob has broken countless local stories over the time he's been with WFTX-TV.

Along the way, he has earned the respect not just of his Fox 4 colleagues, but his competitors and, most importantly, members of the Southwest Florida community.

Rob was characteristically gracious as he bid farewell to his co-workers.

"Fox 4 has offered me the opportunity to expand my skills as an investigative reporter for the first time in my career," Rob said.

"I’m confident the knowledge I gained here will continue to benefit me for a long time to come in this industry."

"I’m thankful for the experiences I’ve had over the past two years," he added.

"And for all of the supportive coworkers I’ve had the privilege to work with."

We love you Rob! And we know the viewers of Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley will be well served with your talent, compassion and quest for the truth.