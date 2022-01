Attorneys on Tuesday asked a judge to delay the sentencing of fallen biotech star Elizabeth Holmes, who was found guilty of defrauding investors in her blood-testing startup Theranos. Holmes is a rare example of a tech exec being brought to book over a company flaming out, in a sector littered with the carcasses of money-losing businesses that once promised untold riches. Her case shone a spotlight on the blurred line between the hustle that characterizes the industry and outright criminal dishonesty. Jurors found her guilty of four counts of tricking investors into pouring money into what she claimed was a revolutionary testing system.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO