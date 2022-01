This week, it has been discovered that Microsoft has been disabling the dev mode feature for users. The action seems to stem from a lack of apps being published using the feature. For those unfamiliar with dev mode, the feature allowed for people to run emulators through the console and homebrew. The benefit of the feature being offered through Microsoft was that there was no legal action. Since it was not considered jailbreaking due to it being offered by the company. Which gave players the freedom to play their games in whatever way they wanted, given they had the know-how. The service also gave people the opportunity to publish applications for Xbox, which was an enticing offer to those who wanted to showcase their skills and land a job in the field.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO