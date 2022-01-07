ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s Birthday: Visit Select National Parks for Free

By Submitted by Brandy Maldonado
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year, 2022 the National Park Service offers free admission on select dates for everyone! On these select dates, the National Park service waives admission fees for over 100 National Parks across the U.S and U.S. territories. January 17: The Birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. April 16:...

