Bottoms Up! A Guide for Everyone by Agua Caliente

At the start of the pandemic — back when we thought we’d be house-ridden for a week or two, rather than an amorphous, indefinite era — I made a simple promise to myself that I would learn to make what I considered a “perfect” Martini. I’ve had a lot of Martinis in my life, enough to know when one is good and when it isn’t, and to have formed my own arbitrary set of ideas as to what that qualifier — good — even means. While it’s bordering on passé to reference Everyday Drinking by Kingsley Amis when talking about cocktails, I do agree with him that “The best Dry Martini known to man” is actually a Gibson. For the novelist’s favorite version, you’d fill a small wineglass half full of water, let it freeze for about an hour, then pour in your gin, “flick in a few drops of vermouth” and add a couple of cocktail onions. In the words of Amis, “Now that is a drink.”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO