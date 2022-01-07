ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bottoms Up! A Guide for Everyone by Agua Caliente

Cover picture for the articleThis cocktail and drinks guide come menu was published in the early 1930s by the Agua Caliente racetrack, hotel, spa, and casino resort in Tijuana, Mexico. Its noteworthy due to its inclusion...

diffordsguide.com

Original Tequila Sunrise

POUR first 5 ingredients into glass and fill with ice. TOP with soda water. Tequila notes shine with delicate berry fruit (and depending on your ingredients subtle vanilla) in this delicious 1930's version of the Sunrise. History:. The older of the two versions of the Tequila Sunrise, this one was...
traverseticker.com

Your 2021 Up North New Years Eve Guide

New Year’s Eve 2020 was … quiet. New Year’s Eve 2021, on the other hand … ? It’s ready to rock, though Omicron might yet have something to say about it. But for now, we’re charging ahead and sharing some options in and around Traverse City, ranging from revelry to quiet family celebrations. As always, check before you head out — plans are changing rapidly these days.
OCRegister

Theresa Caputo dials in the spirits at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to make contact with the afterlife, Theresa Caputo may be that bridge. She’s the psychic force behind the reality television show, “Long Island Medium,” which chronicles her work with clients who hope to connect with their deceased loved ones. Caputo will attempt to do the same for a live audience with her show, “The Experience,” at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage on Saturday, Jan. 8.
Person
Tequila
MIX 108

North Shore’s World-Famous Sven and Ole’s Pizza is Selling Original Grand Marais Location

It's one of the most popular pizza joints in Northern Minnesota, and now their building is up for sale, what does that mean for their future?. Over the last day or so, rumors started to spread through social media that it might be the end of the road for Sven and Ole's Pizza in Grand Marais, well it is true that they've come to the end of the road in their current location and have put their building up for sale.
obscuresound.com

ttypes – “Rock Bottom in Shanghai”

“Rock Bottom in Shanghai” is the latest track from ttypes, the project of Grand Rapids-based songwriter Tim Krauss. Impressing prior with tracks like “I Remember in the Time of Dangerous Groups” and “For Robert Downey Jr. Pt 1,” the project continues to show a knack for peppy, hooky fusions of pop, rock, and folk. “Rock Bottom in Shanghai” is in the energetic rock vein. Krauss’ vocals play gleefully, conveying “smoking weed like opium,” amidst shimmering guitars and general exuberance. The vocals heighten in pitch alongside added guitar twangs in the chorus, playing memorably. “Rock Bottom in Shanghai” achieves with its bouncy, retro-friendly charm.
#Spa#Mexico#Racetrack#Tijuana#Food Drink#Mexican#American
thepioneerwoman.com

Air Fryer Steak

The air fryer isn't just for frying! It’s also an incredibly handy tool to replace roasting in the oven or cooking on the stove. This air fryer steak recipe can save your house from a smoke-filled searing episode and still deliver a crusty, perfectly cooked steak. Pair with a potato side, and you're on your way to a hearty meal.
The Independent

The best destinations to visit in January

Start 2022 with a change of scenery – whether you’re pining for somewhere hot and sunny, fancy a holiday in the snowy mountains or just want to snuggle somewhere cosy in the countryside. Here a few ideas of where to have a holiday in January.AzoresThe vivid and wild beauty of the Azores is enough to brighten anyone’s January. Go hiking on the largest island in the Atlantic archipelago, Sao Miguel, where you can follow the trail to the extinct volcano crater of Sete Cidades by way of two gorgeous lakes. Sunvil has a week’s holiday at the Talisman Hotel in...
NBC News

An American rocker is a fan of this Mexican city — and now its tourism ambassador

A Mexican resort city thanked a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer for putting it on the map by officially making him its ambassador of tourism. Sammy Hagar, best known for being lead singer of Van Halen, was named tourism ambassador of Cabo San Lucas. Officials said this was in recognition of his decadeslong support of the coastal region on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja peninsula.
leitesculinaria.com

Low-Carb Fish Tacos with Cucumber Salsa

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Start the year off right with these low-carb fish tacos with cucumber salsa. Tender pieces of cod are coated in garlicky-chili-seasoned almond flour and pan-fried. The cucumber salsa wingman adds a cooling note. (Pssst. You’ll never miss the tortillas.)
Yardbarker

Our 25 favorite fair foods of all time

Have you ever been to your local town, county, or state fair? If not, then you’re not only missing out on a ton of fun, but also a whole bunch of fantastic foods. Of course, most fair foods are deep-fried or otherwise unhealthy, so dieters beware. However, even the most disciplined calorie counters deserve a cheat meal, and we highly recommend using it on one of our 25 favorite fair foods of all time. If you can’t make it to a nearby event or even a traveling carnival, we also included a few recipes to keep things festive in your own kitchen!
ABC 4

5-Ingredient Slow Cooker Fajita Salsa Chicken

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Nicea shared one of her favorite slow cooker recipes with us in honor of January being National Slow Cooker Month. This 5-Ingredient Slow Cooker Fajita Salsa Chicken is a snap to prep and requires just a handful of ingredients. The perfect recipe for when you’re short on time but still want a delicious, real food dinner!
Salon

Skip button mushrooms and look for these 7 mushroom varieties instead

This article originally appeared on FoodPrint. With more than 14,000 identified species, the world of mushrooms reaches farther than we can possibly imagine, from numerous varieties that thrive in animal manure to the parasitic Cordyceps species, which grows out of insect carcasses. Among those thousands of species, scientists and enthusiastic mushroom hunters have identified at least 3,000 types of edible mushrooms. Beyond your local grocery store shelf — which likely offers white button mushrooms, brown criminis, large portobellos and possibly a few other more common mushroom varieties — this wider world of mushrooms is out there, ready to be discovered.
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Favorite Cheeses

All cheese is basically the same thing: coagulated milk curds. The milk might come from cows, sheep, goats, water buffalo, even yaks or camels. The curds are usually compressed and often cured — that is, ripened or matured — and typically salted.  Then the fun begins: Cheeses may be wrapped in cloth, walnut or chestnut […]
kfgo.com

No ordinary pizza

I’m taking a break from blogging about burgers. I love pizza too. Always have and always will. Problem with pizza is everyone has to say “yep” let’s have pizza. That just happened and I’m thankful. While for the most part I’m a meat pizza guy....
InsideHook

Why the Martini Never Goes Out of Style

At the start of the pandemic — back when we thought we’d be house-ridden for a week or two, rather than an amorphous, indefinite era — I made a simple promise to myself that I would learn to make what I considered a “perfect” Martini. I’ve had a lot of Martinis in my life, enough to know when one is good and when it isn’t, and to have formed my own arbitrary set of ideas as to what that qualifier — good — even means. While it’s bordering on passé to reference Everyday Drinking by Kingsley Amis when talking about cocktails, I do agree with him that “The best Dry Martini known to man” is actually a Gibson. For the novelist’s favorite version, you’d fill a small wineglass half full of water, let it freeze for about an hour, then pour in your gin, “flick in a few drops of vermouth” and add a couple of cocktail onions. In the words of Amis, “Now that is a drink.”
The Daily South

Perfect Beef Tenderloin

Roasted beef tenderloin is a show-stopper that transforms any dinner into a special occasion. A whole tenderloin is also expensive, so we need a recipe that will guide us to perfection. This recipe is surprisingly straightforward and easy, especially when you ask the butcher to trim and tie the roast before you bring it home, which ensures it will cook evenly. Trust an instant-read thermometer to gauge when it's cooked to your liking, and let it rest before slicing. The target temperature range for medium-rare (which is how most people prefer beef tenderloin) is 130° to 135°F, but remove it from the oven when it reaches 125° to 130°F because it will climb another 5 to 7 degrees while it rests.
RECIPES
FodorsTravel

All-Inclusive Deal: Book A Luxurious Stay in Cabo for $899

Home > Destinations > Mexico and Central America > Mexico > Los Cabos > Deals. Omicron dampened the holiday mood at the end of the year and travel again seems unpredictable and stressful. But there’s something you can do to lift your spirits: dream of a vacation. It’s not too early to think about summer travels, and you might be able to hook in a good deal right now. Domestic and international airfares are cheap right now, and Travelzoo is offering legions of hotel discounts around the world.
