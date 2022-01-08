Services That Should Exist In Midland Odessa

The answer to that question is-unless the wind here actually picks up enough to lift someone's cattle in the air--probably not. Since there's no large body of water here in the Permian other than our little duck pond at Wadley Baron Park, what happened in Texarkana over the holidays with the water spout can't happen here. In case you hadn't heard what happened in Texarkana last week-they had storms come thru that produced water spouts that ended up collecting fish from the waters of Wright Lake, then dumping the White Bass on the residents of the city like rain from the sky. Sounds biblical, doesn't it? There's an actual term for it--"Animal Rain", and it's happened before in other parts of the country and the world. Imagine standing in your backyard or in front of your house and all of a sudden, it's raining fish!

