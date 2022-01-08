ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, CO

‘Not Political’: Louisville Residents Impacted By Marshall Fire Talk About President Joe Biden’s Visit

By Alan Gionet
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) — President Joe Biden wrapped up a tour of fire-damaged areas in Boulder County Friday after hours of discussions with local and national Colorado leaders along with homeowners impacted by the Marshall Fire . Among those he spoke to was Louie Delaware, who lost a home in the Enclave neighborhood of Louisville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FX8pE_0dg65jLc00

(credit: CBS)

“He was really quite gracious about this, saying yes we are here for the long haul,” Delaware said he spoke to the President for about 10 minutes, nine more than he thought he might get.

RELATED: Resources For Marshall Fire Victims

“What I wanted to convey to him was, we’re doing OK. We’ve got OK insurance. But there’s a lot of other people in Louisville that don’t have that same sort of circumstances. And we kneed the federal government to be there over the long run. They can’t forget about us.”

The people CBS4 spoke to were vetted. But Delaware indicated he did not think it was political.

“He was there from a standpoint of not political. Wasn’t anything of that sort. The discussions were, we want to help. We want people to come back stronger than before.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w8h1c_0dg65jLc00

(credit: CBS)

Biden not only talked to people on the ground amid the devastation but delivered a speech at the Louisville Rec Center and spoke to people there as well.

PHOTO GALLERY: President Joe Biden Tours Marshall Fire Damage

“First I’m just impressed that he’s here,” said Curtis Johnson, a Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Division Chief who lost his family home of 23 years in Louisville.

“I think we’re concerned what it will really look like six months from now, a year from now. How long it will take to recover and get everybody back on their feet?” said Johnson. “Given the price spikes and the cost to rebuild especially in Boulder County, I’m concerned it may be a challenge for us.”

He and Delaware both believe they have sufficient insurance but are concerned for others, “I think there are a lot of people in our community who have lost more than we did that don’t have the resources that I might.”

There was discussion among leaders, said Congressman Joe Neguse, about streamlining the rebuilding process.

“One of the residents actually suggested that just today during the conversations that we had so it’s certainly an idea that we would support. And we’ll work with the local officials certainly who govern land use decisions like that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r0OtA_0dg65jLc00

(credit: Louie Delaware)

It will take creative thinking he added to emerge from a level of damage so great.

“I think it’s going to force us to be nimble. To be flexible and I think that a process that he described would make a whole lot of sense.”

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Rep. Ed Perlmutter Announces He Won’t Run For Re-Election

(CBS4) – Rep. Ed Perlmutter, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 7th Congressional District, will not be running for re-election. The 7th District covers much of the western part of the Denver metro area. In a tweet, Perlmutter says “it’s been a privilege and honor of a lifetime to serve Colorado, the state I love and have always called home.” After much thought and consideration, I have decided not to run for reelection. It’s been a privilege and honor of a lifetime to serve Colorado, the state I love and have always called home. pic.twitter.com/42vwPpN3cQ — Ed Perlmutter (@Ed4Colorado) January 10, 2022 Perlmutter has served in some elected capacity for 25 years. “Ed Perlmutter has always been our neighbor and our strong voice in Washington for our community. Ed is not only one of the finest public servants that has ever served our state but I am proud to call him my friend. We will miss his spirit and energy in D.C. on issues that matter to Coloradans like saving people money and moving our state forward,” said Gov. Jared Polis in a statement.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Highway 36 To Be Closed Temporarily At Different Times During President Joe Biden’s Visit To Marshall Fire Burn Area

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– During President Joe Biden’s visit to Boulder County, Highway 36 will be closed periodically Friday afternoon. Biden will tour the destruction left behind by the Marshall Fire and meet with some of the families who are impacted by the most destructive fire in Colorado history. (credit: CBS) Boulder police tweeted that between 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Friday, U.S. 36 will be closed temporarily at different times in both directions. Drivers were urged to make alternate plans. TRAFFIC ALERT: Between 2:30 pm and 6:30 pm today U.S. 36 will be closed temporarily at different times in both directions. Please...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
37K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy