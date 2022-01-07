ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Gatherings Magazine moves to new, online format; highlights the Lynn Johnson Collection

By Morgan Spehar
ohio.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio University Libraries is highlighting the work of notable photojournalist and former Ohio University Knight Fellow Lynn Johnson through a new, all online format that provides easier access to the Libraries’ donor publication “Gatherings Spotlight.” The new online issue of the “Gatherings Spotlight: The Lynn Johnson Collection” can be found on...

www.ohio.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star Sally Ann Howes dies aged 91

The singer and actress was noted for her performances in London’s West End and Broadway in New York City during a career that spanned decades. Sally Ann Howes, who starred as Truly Scrumptious in the 1968 musical film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, has died aged 91. Her son, artist...
CELEBRITIES
CBS New York

U.S. Mint Rolling Out New Quarters That Will Feature Prominent American Women, Including Maya Angelou And Sally Ride

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — You’ll be seeing some new quarters in circulation this month. The U.S. Mint will be honoring a diverse group of women who have made contributions to the United States, CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reported Wednesday. If you see a quarter showing poet Dr. Maya Angelou, feel inspired. It will be the first in a series of commemorative quarters honoring influential women. In 1993, Angelou became the first African-American woman to recite poetry at a presidential inauguration. She rose to fame as a poet and activist that struck at the heart of the American experience. “History, despite its wrenching pain, cannot be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Revered Veteran Soap-Hopper Dead at 99

Joan Copeland passed away on January 4, 2022, just six months shy of her 100th birthday. Only longtime daytime fans are likely to remember Joan Copeland. But if you do, your recollections are sure to be vivid. She was the kind of actress who made an impression. The sister of...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Dwayne Hickman Dies: ‘The Many Loves Of Dobie Gillis’ Star Was 87

Dwayne Hickman, whose turn as eternal romantic Dobie Gillis made him a teen idol in the 1960s, has died this morning at age 87 in his Los Angeles home of complications from Parkinson’s Disease. An actor, producer, director and artist, Hickman starred in the hit TV series The Bob Cummings Show and The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis. He died on the birthday of his dearest friend and former “Dobie …” cast member Bob Denver, whom he again costarred opposite in the CBS, movie of the week, Surviving Gilligan’s Island, playing a CBS network executive. Born Dwayne Bernard Hickman on May 18,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Athens, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Athens, OH
CNET

See the five women who'll appear on US quarters starting in February

Five women will be honored on US quarters in 2022, beginning with writer Maya Angelou, who'll appear on a coin to be issued in February. After Angelou, quarters will honor astronaut Sally Ride, Cherokee Nation chief Wilma Mankiller, suffrage movement leader Nina Otero-Warren and actor Anna May Wong. Before this...
POLITICS
The Retro Bliss

The US Banned Sliced Bread

People love food and wherever you go in the world, that’s one of the topics that you can easily talk to anyone about regardless of your cultural differences. Here in the United States, we’ve had a very old saying for a long time, which is the best thing since sliced bread.
kxnet.com

Maya Angelou quarters produced for American Women Quarters Program

The United States Mint has started shipping the first coins for the American Women Quarters Program. These quarters honoring Maya Angelou are manufactured at the Mint facilities in Philadelphia and Denver. The coins will be featuring additional honorees and will start shipping later this year through 2025. The tails end...
GEORGE WASHINGTON
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Smith
adafruit.com

COVIC, a COVID-19 Online Visualization Collection

COVIC is a catalog of multi-lingual, multi-cultural online DOVID-19 articles, figures and visuals, via flowingdata. both a problem space — how can visualization practice be used to address this problem — and a solution space — the techniques being used at different times, in different languages, in different contexts.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Natchez Democrat

NAPAC acquires portrait of late opera singer

NATCHEZ — A portrait of the late opera singer Daisy C. Newman is on display at the Natchez Museum of African American History and Culture. The image will be part of the upcoming “Black Butterfly” exhibit, which is set to open in February 2022. “This artifact is...
NATCHEZ, MS
Tennessee Tribune

US Mint Begins Shipping New Quarters Featuring Maya Angelou

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Americans will soon be seeing the face of Maya Angelou on U.S. quarters. On Monday, the United States Mint announced it has begun shipping quarters featuring Angelou, the first of five trailblazing American women to be featured on quarters in 2022. The new quarter, available in...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Sun-Gazette

JVBL to offer online magazines, Mandarin classes for free

The James V. Brown Library, 19 E. Fourth St., is pleased to announce that over 3,000 popular magazines are available to download and read on any device 24/7 starting Jan. 3. For the first time, residents with a library card from any Lycoming County Library System library can read digital magazines alongside ebooks and audiobooks on Libby, the award-winning reading app from OverDrive, or by visiting https://libbyapp.com/library/ebranch2go.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary Photography#Gatherings Magazine#Ohio University Libraries#Russian#Life Magazine#The Three Gorges Dam
ARTnews

Jonathas de Andrade, Maker of Poignant Work About Identity, Picked to Represent Brazil at 2022 Venice Biennale

The Fundação Bienal de São Paulo, which manages Brazil’s participation at the Venice Biennale, has announced the curator and artist for the country’s pavilion at the 2022 edition opening in April. The curator is Jacopo Crivelli Visconti, who was also the main curator for the 34th Bienal de São Paulo, and the artist he selected is Jonathas de Andrade. De Andrade is known for an expansive body of work that ranges between videos, photographs, and installations, and deals with different histories and legacies of colonialism and slavery in Brazil as well as how they impact national identity and labor practices. His...
VISUAL ART
njbmagazine.com

Introducing the Redesigned ‘New Jersey Business Magazine’

There is something new about New Jersey Business Magazine. We have undergone a complete redesign, which you will notice when clicking onto our digital issue. We’ve changed the look of our departments, feature stories, contents page and front cover logo, which boldly announces our name as New Jersey Business Magazine. We’ve officially added the word “Magazine” to our title for emphasis because “New Jersey Business” sounded too generic.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
China
rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
CELEBRITIES
pullmanradio.com

Whitman County Library adds over 2,000 magazines to digital collection

Whitman County Library announced the addition of over 2,000 magazines to WA Anytime Library digital eBook and eAudio collection. The magazine collection, accessible through the Libby reading app, includes popular titles from leading publishers like Newsweek, US Weekly, and National Geographic. To browse the digital collection, download the Libby app...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
srqmagazine.com

PINCFest In Its New Format, January 20-22

Welcome to a new format for PINCfest. Muralists + musicians are coming from all over to take over the Rosemary Art + Design District - all day, everyday from Thursday, January 20 to Saturday, January 22. Stay tuned as we'll be dropping names like it like it's hot. Join the Dream Stage on Saturday, January 22 for the eclectic creative venture of Miami-based artist and producer, Kris Alvarez, Firstworld delivers ethereal bedroom pop interlaced with indie and electronic elements. Muralist Jeff Zimmerman will also be on hand. A native of Chicago, Jeff Zimmermann has achieved national and international recognition for his large scale murals featuring painted images of contemporary pop culture and sensitively rendered portraits. Zimmermann’s paintings have the sex appeal of commercial art, and any irony surrounding that connection is light and playful. The artist’s background as a graphic designer explains his shrewd use of flashy and graphic forms which also permeate the mass media (Zimmermann’s self-proclaimed competition), operating on the theory that we all deeply love flashy stuff. PINC veteran Joe Mullins is back for a special program. Over the past few years, you learned all about what it means to be a forensic artist - and Joe’s here to teach you how to do it yourself. The festival will wrap up with the PINCfest Ideas Dinner on Friday, January 21 at 6pm hosted on Boulevard of the Arts at a long-table dinner with a magical evening of extravagant cuisine, sustainable simplicities, and a newfound sense of connection with the minds of our community. And join the RADD team for their regularly scheduled events, the Blvd Bike Rides on Thursday, January 20 at 5:15pm and RADD Night Market on Thursday, January 20 from 5-8pm.
VISUAL ART
uploadvr.com

FitXR Adds New Programs, Formats & Coaches On Quest

Fitness app FitXR is adding a bunch of new content to help users achieve their new year fitness goals, including new workout programs, formats and coaches on Quest headsets. These new changes are available now and should add some variety to the existing programs. One big addition is a new training program called “Find Your Fit”. It’s a four-week, 12-class program that’s “curated by experts to help members discover the class style, coach and music they prefer to help them stay motivated and build more consistent habits to ultimately form healthier lifestyles.”
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy