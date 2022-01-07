Gatherings Magazine moves to new, online format; highlights the Lynn Johnson Collection

Welcome to a new format for PINCfest. Muralists + musicians are coming from all over to take over the Rosemary Art + Design District - all day, everyday from Thursday, January 20 to Saturday, January 22. Stay tuned as we'll be dropping names like it like it's hot. Join the Dream Stage on Saturday, January 22 for the eclectic creative venture of Miami-based artist and producer, Kris Alvarez, Firstworld delivers ethereal bedroom pop interlaced with indie and electronic elements. Muralist Jeff Zimmerman will also be on hand. A native of Chicago, Jeff Zimmermann has achieved national and international recognition for his large scale murals featuring painted images of contemporary pop culture and sensitively rendered portraits. Zimmermann’s paintings have the sex appeal of commercial art, and any irony surrounding that connection is light and playful. The artist’s background as a graphic designer explains his shrewd use of flashy and graphic forms which also permeate the mass media (Zimmermann’s self-proclaimed competition), operating on the theory that we all deeply love flashy stuff. PINC veteran Joe Mullins is back for a special program. Over the past few years, you learned all about what it means to be a forensic artist - and Joe’s here to teach you how to do it yourself. The festival will wrap up with the PINCfest Ideas Dinner on Friday, January 21 at 6pm hosted on Boulevard of the Arts at a long-table dinner with a magical evening of extravagant cuisine, sustainable simplicities, and a newfound sense of connection with the minds of our community. And join the RADD team for their regularly scheduled events, the Blvd Bike Rides on Thursday, January 20 at 5:15pm and RADD Night Market on Thursday, January 20 from 5-8pm.

