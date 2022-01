Taiwan will invest $200m in Lithuanian industries, the head of the Taiwan de facto embassy in the Baltic state said on Wednesday, amid escalated tensions with China.Eric Huang told an online news conference that a strategic investment fund that will be set up to implement the new policy, which would be funded by Taiwan’s National Development Fund, a government body, with the backing of the Taiwanese central bank.The announcement came after Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on Tuesday expressed regret at calling the Taiwan representative office in Vilnius by the name Taiwan instead of the traditional reference of Taipei.Analysts believe China...

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 5 DAYS AGO