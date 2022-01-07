MEW Wallet got a separate browser history per blockchain, improved QR scanner and more

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com. In 2021, Blockchain gaming saw a skyhigh surge in attention and participation as many game lovers, and believer investors dived into the industry’s uncharted waters. Blockchain Game Alliance, after observing 300 companies in over 56 countries, reported a 25-fold increase in crypto wallets connected with gaming; over $2billion in third quarter revenue, and over 20% of NFT(Non-fungible Tokens) tradings. The industry garnered tons of investments , and with loads of other games and platforms gunning for more success in 2022, there's more cash coming this year.
