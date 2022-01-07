MEW Wallet got a separate browser history per blockchain, improved QR scanner and more

We’re still probably a month away from the first previews of the next major Android update but already we’re getting rumors of what some new features it may bring. Tipsters are saying we’ll finally get an easier way to scan QR codes since we seem to not be able to live without it. Another feature that we may get is a way to easily do a media playback transfer from one device to another. These are of course most likely in development so we might see the features change or maybe not even be included in the preview or final version of Android 12.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO