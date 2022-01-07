ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Watch Panda Xiao Qi Ji’s Best Moments of 2021

Smithsonian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow do you measure a year of giant panda cub cuteness? Giant panda Xiao Qi Ji — the Smithsonian’s National Zoo’s “little miracle” — gives all who follow his #PandaStory a reason to smile. Look back at his sweet snuggles, playful pounces and adorable adventures as we recap our favorite cub...

nationalzoo.si.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Pictured: Amazing shots of the world's most vicious creatures

From cannibal crocodiles to cinematographic sharks and deadly blue vipers and headless zebras - welcome to 2021's most vicious animals. One image showcased this year shows a male lion pouncing on a young hippopotamus. Two images captured in Kruger National Park in South Africa show the moment an impala kicks...
ANIMALS
KDRV

Watch: Giant panda at National Zoo face-plants into fresh snow

Zoo animals take a snow day, skiers rescue a lucky dog from an avalanche, and rule-breaking partyers are grounded in Cancun. These are the must-watch videos of the week. Animals at the Smithsonian's National Zoo enjoyed the first snowfall of 2022 in the Washington, DC, area, including an adorable panda that was seen face-planting in the snow.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandas#Panda House#Giant Panda#Sledding#Toys#Smithsonian#National Zoo
Smithsonian

Glassmaking Demonstration with Megan Stelljes

On Friday, December 10, 2021, the Smithsonian American Art Museum hosted a virtual hot shop visit with Megan Stelljes, one of the featured artists in New Glass Now, on view at SAAM’s Renwick Gallery. Take a behind-the-scenes look at how glass and neon artworks are made. This exciting virtual studio visit and artmaking demonstration took place at the state-of-the-art hot shop at The Corning Museum of Glass. Learn how Stelljes creates edgy and provocative neon and sculpted glasswork. Enjoy this rare up-close-and-personal look at how glasswork is made and watch a question and answer session with Stelljes, Mary Savig, the Lloyd Herman Curator of Craft at SAAM’s Renwick Gallery, and staff from The Corning Museum of Glass.
VISUAL ART
Smithsonian

Struggles Through Life Exemplified in the Various Travels

"Struggles Through Life, Exemplified in the Various Travels and Adventures in Europe, Asia, Africa, and America," by Lieutenant John Harriott, London: printed for the author by J. Skirven, published by Longman, Hurst, Rees & Orme, 1808. Volume 1 of 2. One of 213 books from James Smithson's personal library which came to the Smithsonian with his bequest.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Smithsonian

The Tibetan Buddhist Shrine Room

The Tibetan Buddhist Shrine Room includes more than two hundred bronzes, paintings, silk hangings, and carpets that were created in Tibet, China, and Mongolia between the thirteenth and early twentieth centuries. Arranged to reflect Tibetan Buddhist concepts and customs rather than museum conventions, the glittering room evokes the Himalayan portals that bridge the mundane and the sacred worlds.
RELIGION
Smithsonian

Meet Our Golden-Headed Lion Tamarin Twins

On Oct. 7, the Small Mammal House team celebrated the arrival of golden-headed lion tamarin twins! They are the first of their endangered species born at the Zoo in 16 years. Get to know the mischievous and curious babies from keepers Mimi Nowlin and Maria Montgomery. Have you picked names...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
China

Comments / 0

Community Policy