Watch Panda Xiao Qi Ji’s Best Moments of 2021

On Friday, December 10, 2021, the Smithsonian American Art Museum hosted a virtual hot shop visit with Megan Stelljes, one of the featured artists in New Glass Now, on view at SAAM’s Renwick Gallery. Take a behind-the-scenes look at how glass and neon artworks are made. This exciting virtual studio visit and artmaking demonstration took place at the state-of-the-art hot shop at The Corning Museum of Glass. Learn how Stelljes creates edgy and provocative neon and sculpted glasswork. Enjoy this rare up-close-and-personal look at how glasswork is made and watch a question and answer session with Stelljes, Mary Savig, the Lloyd Herman Curator of Craft at SAAM’s Renwick Gallery, and staff from The Corning Museum of Glass.

VISUAL ART ・ 5 DAYS AGO