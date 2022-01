ThinkingStars and Lightning Games have put together a quick trailer for their action RPG ANNO: Mutationem. The trailer quickly shows off action gameplay and some of the environments players are able to explore. While some of the gameplay is new, there’s some recognizable boss encounters sprinkled throughout. The team seems to be focusing on the message at the end where they wish everyone a happy holiday season.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO