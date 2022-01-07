ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 to Be Revealed This Year - Report

By Robert N. Adams
techraptor.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple sources have stated that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 is in development -- and we might get a reveal for this Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel this year. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was one of the nicer surprises in recent years, serving as a fine return to...

techraptor.net

Comments / 0

Related
Cinema Blend

Star Wars’ The Book Of Boba Fett Reveals How The Bounty Hunter Survived The Events Of Return Of The Jedi

Warning: SPOILERS for The Book of Boba Fett episode “Stranger in a Strange Land” are ahead!. Up until The Mandalorian Season 2 started airing on Disney+, within the official Star Wars canon, bounty hunter Boba Fett was believed to have died in Return of the Jedi when he fell into the Sarlacc Pit. But just like in the Legends continuity, Boba did indeed survive, though we never learned specifically how this happened while he was hanging out with Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin. This has now been rectified thanks to the premiere episode of his spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett, though there’s more to the story than him simply breaking free from the Sarlacc.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars Job Listing Could Confirm Tales of the Jedi Animated Project

Last week saw the tease that Lucasfilm was developing a project known as "Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi," as hinted at by the studio's holiday gift, with new details lending credence to this project being an all-new and as-yet-unannounced animated series. As pointed out by r/StarWarsLeaks, ICON Creative Studio, who developed the series Monsters at Work and Elena of Avalor, is currently looking for animators for a Lucasfilm project. Additionally, ICON Creative Studio President Shea Kevin Wageman's LinkedIn profile notes that he's a CG producer on an unannounced Lucasfilm project. However, given that all the information we have on Tales of the Jedi is a logo, it's entirely possible that these details from ICON are for an entirely unrelated unannounced project.
MOVIES
starwarsnewsnet.com

‘Star Wars: The High Republic – The Fallen Star’: New Excerpt Teases Jedi Casualties

The end of “Phase I” of the High Republic is right around the corner, and the adult novel narrating the events is Claudia Gray’s The Fallen Star, which will hit shelves on January 4th. io9 released a brand-new excerpt from the new book, as well as a few quotes from author Claudia Gray, revealing that her dreams have come true: readers are suffering alongside the characters.
ENTERTAINMENT
wccftech.com

Prime Gaming January 2022 Freebies Include Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, World War Z, Total War: Warhammer & More

Amazon announced the lineup of free games that Prime Gaming subscribers can redeem this month, and it's a pretty valuable one. There are hits like Respawn's Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, Creative Assembly's Total War: Warhammer, Saber Interactive's World War Z: Aftermath, Pixel Reef's Paper Beast - Folded Edition, Jump Over The Age's In Other Waters, Kylotonn's WRC7, Two Point Studios' Two Point Hospital, Fireblade's Abandon Ship, and Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered, the first game developed by Quantic Dream.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Grubb
IGN

Daily Deals: Free Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for PC, $100 Off Bowflex Dumbbells, Nintendo Switch Online Membership

The deals are slowly starting to trickle in for the new year. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can pick up a copy of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for free. You'll also find more deals on Ring Fit Adventure, Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbbells, Nintendo Switch Online membership, Xbox gaming headsets, free video games, and more below.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Mass Effect Happy Ending Mod Comes to Legendary Edition

The Mass Effect Happy Ending Mod is finally available for Mass Effect Legendary Edition, finally giving players another option for concluding the epic space opera. Mass Effect Legendary Edition finally launched last year. Since then, fans have enjoyed diving back into the galaxy and experiencing the fun of Command Shepard and his or her crew. Modders have been having some fun, too, with the release of mods the provide graphical overhauls and restore lost content. Now, a new mod has arrived which changes the endings to make them a little more palatable.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy