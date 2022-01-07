Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 to Be Revealed This Year - Report

Warning: SPOILERS for The Book of Boba Fett episode “Stranger in a Strange Land” are ahead!. Up until The Mandalorian Season 2 started airing on Disney+, within the official Star Wars canon, bounty hunter Boba Fett was believed to have died in Return of the Jedi when he fell into the Sarlacc Pit. But just like in the Legends continuity, Boba did indeed survive, though we never learned specifically how this happened while he was hanging out with Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin. This has now been rectified thanks to the premiere episode of his spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett, though there’s more to the story than him simply breaking free from the Sarlacc.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO