Ever heard of Hobo: Tough Life before? Well it might be worth your time to think about changing that as it has got an 82% review score on Steam and 4,553 reviews so I guess the game lives up to its title of being able to hide in plain sight, eh? Just like the next-generation title that they're developing, which we don't have much info on right now. Essentially Perun Creative has announced that they've hired more talent, added more office space, and improved their internal infrastructure. This was for two things: to help with their console port and for a next-gen project that will be a cross-platform hybrid.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO