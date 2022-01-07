BIMCO Urges Gulf of Guinea States to Step Up Prosecution of Pirates

Daniel Ortega was sworn in Monday as Nicaragua's president for a fourth straight term as the EU and US tightened sanctions over impugned elections held in November with all his challengers in jail.
"Yes, I swear," said strongman Ortega as he and his wife Rosario Murillo, who was re-elected vice-president, were sworn in at a ceremony attended by the presidents of Cuba and Venezuela and envoys from China, Russia, Iran, North Korea and Syria, among others.
Even before the event got under way, the European Union announced fresh sanctions against individuals it accuses of "undermining democracy" and human rights abuses in Nicaragua, including Ortega's daughter and a son -- both working as presidential advisors.
Others sanctioned "in view of the worsening situation in Nicaragua" were senior officials of the country's police force and electoral body, said the EU.
Comments / 0