BIMCO Urges Gulf of Guinea States to Step Up Prosecution of Pirates

The United Nations will launch talks to help Sudan resolve its escalating political crisis triggered by last year's military coup, the UN envoy said Monday, earning a mixed response. "It is time to end the violence and enter into a comprehensive consultative process," said UN special representative Volker Perthes, vowing at a press conference to facilitate "indirect talks" between all sides. His comments came a day after Sudanese security forces again fired tear gas at anti-coup protesters, leaving two demonstrators dead including one who died Monday morning from wounds to the head. Perthes said consultations would be held with political and social actors along with armed and civil society groups. But he stressed that "the UN is not coming up with any project, draft or vision for a solution".

WORLD ・ 14 HOURS AGO