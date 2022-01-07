ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

BIMCO Urges Gulf of Guinea States to Step Up Prosecution of Pirates

By Mike Schuler
gcaptain.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShipping association BIMCO is urging countries in the Gulf of Guinea region to step up the prosecution of suspected pirates following the release of three suspected pirates held on board Danish frigate Esbern Snare. The Danish frigate has been deployed to the region to join the international fight against...

gcaptain.com

gcaptain.com

Danish Frigate Releases Captured Gulf of Guinea Pirates in Dinghy

COPENHAGEN, Jan 7 (Reuters) – A suspected Nigerian pirate captured by the Danishnavy in the Gulf of Guinea in November and brought to Denmark for prosecution appeared in court in Copenhagen on Friday charged with the attempted manslaughter of Danish soldiers. Three other suspected Nigerian pirates picked up by...
MILITARY
BBC

Denmark frees suspected pirates in dinghy in Gulf of Guinea

Three suspected pirates who were detained for six weeks on a Danish warship off West Africa's coast have been released at sea in a small dinghy. The three were captured in November after a fatal exchange of fire in the Gulf of Guinea. The Danish Armed Forces said they had...
WORLD
#Pirates#Piracy#Danish
