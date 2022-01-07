ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natural Gas: Why To Trade Long After An Hourly Candle?

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, the EIA reported a mild withdrawal of only -31Bcf, much lighter than expectations and much lighter than the 5-year average draw of -108 Bcf that decreased supplies to 3.195 Bcf and increased surpluses from +19 Bcf to +96 Bcf. Undoubtedly this situation was evident enough to control...

MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a nearly 11 million-barrel weekly rise in U.S. gasoline supplies

The American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday reported a decline in weekly U.S. crude supplies, but inventories of gasoline climbed sharply, according to sources. The API reportedly said domestic crude supplies fell by 1.1 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 7, while gasoline stockpiles saw a weekly increase of 10.9 million barrels and distillate supplies rose by about 3 million barrels. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 1.6 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for weekly supply increases of 3 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices held onto the day's gains in the electronic trading session, after the API data. February West Texas Intermediate crude was at $81.28 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $81.22 on the New York Mercantile Exchange. February gasoline traded at $2.349 a gallon, down slightly from the $2.357 settlement.
MarketWatch

EIA expects U.S. oil production to reach a record in 2023

The Energy Information Administration on Tuesday said it expects annual U.S. oil production to reach a record next year. The government agency pegged average production at 11.2 million barrels per day in 2021, and sees a rise to 11.8 million barrels per day this year, with output then rising to 12.4 million barrels per day in 2023 - the highest annual average on record, according to the monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook report. "We expect global demand for petroleum products to return to and surpass pre-pandemic levels this year, but crude-oil production grows at a faster rate in our forecasts," said EIA Acting Administrator Steve Nalley, in a statement. "We expect that as crude oil production increases, inventories will begin to replenish and help push prices lower for gasoline, jet fuel, and other products in the short term." The EIA also lifted its 2022 forecast for West Texas Intermediate crude prices to $71.32 a barrel, up 7.4% from the December forecast. In Tuesday dealings, February WTI crude oil continued to rise, tacking on $3.07, or 3.9%, to trade at $81.30 a barrel.
MarketWatch

Oil prices finish at a 2-month high

Oil prices rallied Tuesday to log their highest settlement in about two months. The global oil demand outlook "still looks upbeat as most major economies are getting closer to the other side of the omicron fence," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. U.S. benchmark crude prices poised to make a "run towards last year's highs if stockpiles continue to decline," he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.99, or 3.8%, to settle at $81.22 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 11, FactSet data show.
kitco.com

Natural gas is bullish unless we trade 3966 1/11/22

On a macro basis: The trade above 2661 (-.5 of a tic per/hour) brought in 3805 tics of higher trade. I noted the week of April 26th we also broke back above a significant formation on the Weekly charts at 2779 that warned of continued strength in general—we have seen 3687 tics of this. All the above are ON HOLD.
DailyFx

Crude Oil Prices at Risk on Powell Hearing, Waning Demand Cues

Crude oil prices edge lower in broadly risk-off trade but volatility is muted. Fed Chair Powell due at Senate hearing, data may signal waningdemand. Key chart resistance eyed near $80/bbl, support anchored above $75/bbl. Crude oil prices edged lower for a second day consecutive day on Monday, in a move...
investing.com

Oil Jumps 4% Ahead of Weekly U.S. Inventory Data

Investing.com - Oil prices jumped 4% on Tuesday as longs in the market bet on a supply squeeze from anticipated demand, even as weekly inventory data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration could show another uptick in fuel stockpiles. Prior to its release of crude, gasoline and distillate stockpile numbers...
actionforex.com

Oil Price Regains Traction on Tight Supply and Continuing Demand Recovery

WTI oil rises on Tuesday, signaling that pullback after repeated failure at psychological $80 barrier was shallow and short-lived (contained by rising 5DMA). The overall sentiment remains positive on tight global supply and expectations that rising number of new coronavirus cases will not have strong impact on global demand recovery.
investing.com

Oil prices steady as supply concerns offset Omicron fears

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices were little changed on Monday as concerns over oil supply from Kazakhstan and Libya were offset by demand fears stoked by the rapid global rise in Omicron coronavirus infections. Brent crude fell 11 cents, or 0.1%, to $81.64 a barrel at 1442 GMT while U.S....
investing.com

Natural Gas: Bullish Signal Appears After A Gap-Up Opening

On Thursday, the EIA reported a mild withdrawal of only -31 Bcf, much lighter than expectations and much lighter than the 5-year average draw of -108 Bcf that decreased supplies to 3.195 Bcf and increased surpluses from +19 Bcf to +96 Bcf for natural gas. Finally, this resulted in forming an exhaustive candle in a daily chart amid growing noises over the weather forecasts for the weekends.
Zacks.com

Natural Gas Gains in the Face of Intense Cold Forecasts

The U.S. Energy Department's weekly inventory release showed a lower-than-expected decrease in natural gas supplies. Despite the bearish inventory numbers, futures were up some 5% week over week, buoyed by weather forecasts, indicating bouts of severe cold snap over most of the country in the coming days. But even if...
investing.com

Is Natural Gas Ready To Rock?

I am impressed by this chart of United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSE:UNG). Also, take note of the volume:. And here is the long-term view of the natural gas market:. Big Gold Breakout Nearing By Adam Hamilton - Jan 07, 2022 2. Gold is nearing a major technical breakout...
investing.com

Natural Gas: Back To Ho-Hum Draws After Big Pre-Christmas Storage Pull

Just after the triple-digit storage draw in the pre-Christmas week, updated data on US natural gas is expected to show another round of underwhelming consumption as inconsistent weather again led to lower heating requirements. As gas traders brace for today's storage report for the week ended Dec. 31 from the...
DailyFx

Natural Gas May See Volatile Trading as Nord Stream 2 Tensions Escalate

Natural Gas, Weather, EIA, Nord Stream 2, Europe - Talking Points. Arctic-like temperatures across US Northern Plains and Midwest bolstering prices. Nord stream 2 pipeline political implications afoot as US and Russia set to spare. Prices put in strong start to January, but outlook uncertain below 200-day SMA. Natural gas...
ihsmarkit.com

Brazil’s gas market after reform: Exploring the opportunities for natural gas in the industrial sector

In April 2021, the Brazilian president signed the "New Gas Law," a milestone in the country's efforts to promote competition and vertical unbundling. Since then, several developments continue to shape the gas market landscape: more producers sign contracts with local distribution companies (LDCs), additional LNG regasification terminals reach the final investment decision (FID) stage, and a new offshore pipeline is expected to come online soon.
lngindustry.com

GlobalData: Natural gas production growth in Appalachia

Natural gas production from the US’s Marcellus and Utica shale plays is forecast to cross the 42 billion ft3/d mark by 2025, according to GlobalData – assuming gas prices stay above US$3.5 per 1 million Btu. The leading data and analytics company notes that no new pipelines are expected to come online after 2023, despite the fact that North America is the largest gas producer and supplies approximately 40% of the total natural gas production in the US.
ksjbam.com

States With the Most Expensive Natural Gas Prices

With winter and cold weather upon us, many consumers will be bearing the burden of increased costs for heating sources like natural gas this year. New data released from the Bureau of Labor Statistics in early December showed a continued rise in inflation, with consumer prices in November rising 6.8% over the prior year. One of the main categories driving inflation overall has been energy, where prices now are up a total of 33.3% over their 2020 levels. While the rate of growth month-to-month has slowed, the cost of utility gas service was 25.1% higher in November than it was one year ago. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased volatility in both demand and supply for energy, and with supply currently lagging behind demand, consumers are facing higher prices as a result.
dailyforex.com

Natural Gas Forecast: Markets Carve Out Rectangle

Natural gas markets initially fell during the day on Monday but then turned around to show signs of strength again in order to break above the $3.83 level. That being said, the market is still carving out a rather significant rectangle, as we simply have nowhere to be at the moment. With this being the case, I continue to look at this market through the same prism that I have for quite some time.
