The Indicator from Planet Money

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with tech journalist John Hendel about attending the Consumer Electronics Show this year and what the future of tech looks like. The Consumer Electronics Show, better known as CES, wrapped up on Friday in Las Vegas. The annual trade show is one of the biggest tech events of the year, a time for companies and inventors to display their latest and greatest ideas. And while the pandemic and politics put a damper on this year's gathering - attendance was way down, and many of the big names stayed away for fear of blowback - we still thought it would be a good time to hear about the show and what it tells us about the future of tech. So we called John Hendel, a tech reporter at Politico who attended CES in real life, as they say. John Hendel, welcome. Thank you for joining us.

