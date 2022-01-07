ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleSYLVIE DOUGLIS, BYLINE: NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF DROP ELECTRIC SONG, "WAKING UP TO THE FIRE") This is THE INDICATOR FROM PLANET MONEY. I'm Stacey Vanek Smith. And I'm Darian Woods. And it is, Stacey, Jobs Friday. VANEK SMITH: It is Jobs Friday, which is one of our favorite days of...

The Repository

Letter to the editor: America is not financially invincible

Starting next fall, Ohio high school students must pass a financial literacy class to graduate. Every fall, we desperately need our congressional members to pass a national financial literacy test. Congress has zero members who were previously economists. We urgently need a government that better understands where money comes from and how budgets work.
You might get a $1,100 fourth stimulus check without even doing anything

The just-released December 2021 jobs numbers — which showed the fewest jobs added during any month of last year — is one of several proof points that illuminate the not-so-great economy we're in right now. Or, at the very least, one that's far from normal. Meanwhile, the Omicron Covid variant also continues to rage around the US, exacting a punishing toll on the economy in various ways. Staffing, for example, is a problem everywhere from restaurants to movie theaters and commercial flights. Inflation is also perilously high. And despite it all, no one is getting a new stimulus check from the federal government anytime soon.
Viruses evolve and weaken over time — what does that mean for the coronavirus?

It's too soon to say how the coronavirus, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, will evolve over time. But other viruses that once started strong have waned over time. That's one theory for the common cold. Here to explain why and whether the omicron variant fits into that pattern is Jennie Lavine. She's the senior computational biologist at biotech company Karius. Jennie Lavine, welcome to the show.
The story of January 6 goes beyond a single day

It's been a year since a mob supporting former President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol. We look at what we've learned about domestic extremism over the past year. This past week marked a year since a mob supporting former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol. For those who studied the attack and its aftermath, there's concern that speaking of that day in isolation may distract from the fact that the story is still in many ways unfolding. Odette Yousef covers domestic extremism for NPR and joins us now. Welcome.
CES and the future of tech

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with tech journalist John Hendel about attending the Consumer Electronics Show this year and what the future of tech looks like. The Consumer Electronics Show, better known as CES, wrapped up on Friday in Las Vegas. The annual trade show is one of the biggest tech events of the year, a time for companies and inventors to display their latest and greatest ideas. And while the pandemic and politics put a damper on this year's gathering - attendance was way down, and many of the big names stayed away for fear of blowback - we still thought it would be a good time to hear about the show and what it tells us about the future of tech. So we called John Hendel, a tech reporter at Politico who attended CES in real life, as they say. John Hendel, welcome. Thank you for joining us.
US ends 2021 with disappointing job growth ahead of Omicron surge

The US economy ended 2021 on a sour note with a worse-than-expected employment report Friday underscoring the challenges awaiting President Joe Biden in the new year, as the Omicron variant runs rampant and his legislative agenda stalls. "Last year ended with fewer new positions being created than expected, but the headline payroll number really should not be the focus of attention," economist Joel Naroff said. 
Consider This from NPR

You can't love your country only when you win. That is what President Joe Biden said today in a speech marking one year since the attack on the U.S. Capitol. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: You can't obey the law only when it's convenient. You can't be patriotic...
This Is the Lowest-Paying Company in America

For years, the debate over whether companies pay wages high enough to keep workers above the poverty levels has grown louder and louder. The fruits debate of this includes increases in minimum wages in many states. Additionally, companies like Amazon.com and Walmart have bumped up their lowest hourly pay in an attempt to address the […]
