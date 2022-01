James Harden didn’t have a good game against the Milwaukee Bucks Friday night in New York. To add to that, his team Brooklyn Nets had to take an embarrassing loss as well. Harden had 16 points and seven assists for the night, his 3rd straight game with less than 20 points and less than 10 assists. This was exacerbated with five turnovers to his name too. He was also -20 for the game, 2nd worst in the lineup.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO