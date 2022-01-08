ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOH: Over 10K COVID-related deaths recorded in Washington

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - According to recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, Washington state has reached just over 10,000 deaths due to the coronavirus. As of Jan. 7, the DOH...

