52 photography projects: a great technique to try every week of the year

By Chris Rowlands
TechRadar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brenizer method, also known as portrait panorama or bokeh-rama, provides a great basis for a portrait photography project. Invented by New York wedding photographer Ryan Brenizer, the technique helps you create photos that appear to have been shot on a lens with a much wider maximum aperture. The idea is...

www.techradar.com

New Haven Register

Great Design Makes a Great Difference to Every Business

Sometimes, the difference between a good product and a great product is merely a customer's perception of it. That's where great design comes into play. Good design can help your marketing hit its mark, improve the way your product is perceived, or make people far more comfortable on your websites and apps. It's just a good idea to have an awesome designer on staff.
Photofocus

Landscape photography tip: Try the tripod challenge!

Planning to start early with this year’s landscape photography practice? Consider putting a little twist to your first shoot for the year. A photography challenge may be a good idea to jumpstart your creativity. Let’s start with a quick and easy one suggested by UK-based Nigel Danson: the tripod challenge.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Contrastly

6 Great Tips for Getting Started With Traditional Film Photography

If you’re thinking about getting started with traditional film photography, you should read some film photography tips. Without analog photography, digital photography would not be available. The history of film photography is fascinating. The first flexible photographic roll film was sold by George Eastman, the founder of Kodak, in 1885.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Photofocus

How white balance works for great color photography

No matter the kind of photography you want to do, it’s important to have a good understanding of how white balance works. Apart from getting the whites accurately, it will also make sure that you get the colors right. New to this concept? Mark Wallace walks us through the...
PHOTOGRAPHY
35mmc.com

Trying Concert Photography on Film – By Billy Sanford

I’ve been making photographs for most of my life. The first three decades on film, but it was always the traditional usage – family trips, memories with friends, special occasions. I bought a digital SLR when they came out, but it wasn’t until 2010 that I began to try and learn the basics of photography and to take pictures as an activity in and of itself. Coincidentally at that time I had several friends who were in bands. Those bands would play in local clubs on the weekends, and I would go to support them and bring along my camera. I thought it would be a great way to learn some of the basic skills as it relates to all the elements of the exposure triangle. And it was. As a result, those are times I’ve looked back on. Not just for the fun of seeing my friends performing on stage for a crowd. But for how those moments helped my own growth.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

New Photography Resolutions for the New Year

As the old year rolls into the new, it’s that time again to make a few photographic resolutions. I’ll start off by saying that I don’t really believe in New Year’s resolutions. It’s not that our hearts aren’t in the right place. It’s just that making new year’s resolutions are sort of like going on a diet. Diets never work because they are inherently short-term. We give up candy for a week. Lose a few pounds. Consider the diet a success. But two months later we’re back eating candy and we’ve regained the weight and more. In order to see real change, you have to make a fundamental adjustment to the way you interact with food rather than simply seek a temporary remedy.
LIFESTYLE
Photofocus

Question of the Week: What are your photography goals for 2022?

It’s time to make your voice heard! Each week, we ask a question of our readers so we know what sort of content to produce more of. Your input helps us make Photofocus better. With the new year officially underway, we want to know what your photography goals are...
PHOTOGRAPHY
