A brief warmup for the weekend

FOX 2 - After another bitterly cold night with wind chill values near 0 degrees, it's time for a warm-up! Weekend temperatures rebound courtesy of a south wind. Highs Saturday are projected to be above our normal of 33 degrees. We're...
BOSTON (CBS) — A cold front pushed through the area overnight allowing temps to tumble and the commute could be tricky Monday morning. Watch out for black ice as you head out the door and plan for some extra time for traveling.
This front is the leading edge of much colder air, and it won’t be the only drop in temps we get this week. A blast of cold straight from the Arctic will move in Monday night into Tuesday.
Tuesday will be, by far, the coldest day of the season so far with highs in the single digits and teens. Temperatures...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A period of extreme cold begins Monday for the region, with highs in Philadelphia struggling to hit freezing to start the work week. Blustery conditions will keep wind chills in the teens for most of the day.
Some atmospheric parameters are in the right spot for a possible late afternoon snow squall for the north and west. Some models show an isolated squall possibly reaching Philadelphia around 4 or 5 p.m. Monday.
The dangerous cold enters the picture Tuesday, with wind chills near zero degrees. In the Poconos, they will be -20 degrees. The forecast shows a record-tying low of 15 degrees for Philadelphia Tuesday, tying the 1893 record.
On Wednesday morning, the forecast shows a record low for the city with 13 degrees. The record is 14 degrees in 1981. Wednesday’s forecast shows less wind than earlier in the week.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bundle up Baltimore, the coldest air of the season arrives!
After starting out Sunday with freezing rain across portions of central Maryland, it turned into a cold and rainy end to the weekend. Rain has exited the region, however, some roads remain wet with areas of ponding.
Temperatures will fall below freezing by Monday morning and any wet surfaces that do not have the opportunity to dry out will likely freeze, resulting in areas of patchy ice.An Arctic blast of air is filtering in behind Sunday’s rain. This will be the coldest air of the winter season, so be sure to brace for high temperatures in the 20s and 30s as we start the work-week, and dress accordingly.
Full winter gear is highly recommended!Our body naturally generates a layer of heat, but blustery northwest winds will work to push that layer of heat away from our skin, making the wind chill or apparent temperature feel much colder than the actual air temperature.
Wind chill values are projected to be in the 10s and 20s on Monday.Stay with WJZ for the latest forecast updates on-air and online.
Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings/Delays | More
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’re dealing with more dangerous cold Monday, but a big warm-up is on the way. In fact, the warming trend will start in the evening.
Wind chill warnings in extreme northern Minnesota and wind chill advisories north of the Twin Cities expired at noon. However, feels-like temperatures will remain well below zero for most of the state over the course of the day.
As of noon, the feels-like temperature in the Twin Cities was around 14 degrees below zero. Areas like Duluth and Grand Rapids were at...
Colder air continues to filter in behind a cold front that's currently in the offshore waters. Clouds will gradually clear this morning, giving way to mostly sunny skies. High pressure will be building in, so brisk northerly winds are expected into the afternoon. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s, but it will feel cooler because of the wind.
A quiet start to the workweek. Lots of sun but temperatures will be stuck in the 30s this afternoon. Clear skies will allow for one more chilly night as lows dip to the lower 20s. EXTENDED. Winds will start to pick up on Tuesday out of the southwest. That will...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was quite brisk out there to begin the new week with breezy winds and temps in the 20s to low 30s. Warmer temperatures are on the way before we track the return of precipitation chances. Monday night: If you are going to be in downtown...
Temperatures in the single digits, and wind chill values in the negatives will be possible as you're waking up and heading out for work or school. Through the day there won't be much improvement as air filters in from Canada. We should rise to the upper teens with sun and clouds. Temperatures remain frigid overnight dropping to 10 degrees.
The latest snow depth reports show a fairly decent base across the region. The Metro was reporting around 5", but has you head north, there are some double digit reports. According to the MN DNR Snowmobile and cross-country ski trails are generally reported to be in good to very good conditions across the northern half of the state. Trails in the southern half of the state are reported to poor condition with little to now snow on the ground there.
DENVER(CBS)- A mild-mannered work week is under way. A strong ridge of high pressure helped many across eastern Colorado helped to get a warming trend going for the second week of January.
Credit: CBS4
Many of the highs over eastern parts of the state managed to rise into the 50s to start the week.
Credit: CBS4
Some of our friends to the north and west stayed on the chilly side. Such as Greeley only making it to 34 degrees on Monday.
Temperatures will be well above normal in and around the Denver metro area thru Thursday. The only dip in that warm up will be a trough passing thru Montana and Wyoming on Tuesday. That may kick up a little wind and a few clouds over the state but, no moisture should fall.
Credit: CBS4
Another warming ridge of high pressure will boost temperatures by Wednesday and Thursday 10 to 15 degrees above normal.
Credit: CBS4
The next cold front will swing thru on Friday with a chance for snow returning to the mountains. At this time, it doesn’t look like Denver will see much moisture from this system.
Credit: CBS4
There may be a few light flakes in and near the foothills. But, no accumulation is expected in the metro area.
After a brief warmup late this weekend, colder air has settled back into the region. Temperatures Monday morning have been running ~25° cooler than they were Sunday morning. While it will be a mostly quiet day across central Indiana, we’re going to keep the cold temperatures around all day long.
WORCESTER - Monday's overnight low is expected to drop to around 5°F in the Worcester area and temperatures will barely rebound to a high of 10°F on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Worcester's hills overnight into Tuesday morning....
CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s be clear and cold Monday night with lows around zero and wind chills between -10 to -15 degrees.
(Credit: CBS)
According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, they’ll be breezy southerly winds will allow for warming temperatures on Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 20s and low 30s, but despite a good deal of sunshine, a gusty wind will make it feel colder.
(Credit: CBS)
It’ll be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 30s on Wednesday. Thursday will feature a chance for light snow showers with highs in the mid 30s.
(Credit: CBS)
The best chance for snow this week will be Friday evening through Saturday. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s this weekend.
(Credit: CBS)
TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 1°, with wind chills as cold as -10 to -15 degrees.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and not as cold. High 29°.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. High 37°.
After yet another arctic blast Sunday and Monday, the cold is packing its bags for a bit. We’re also eying a potential snowfall Friday into Friday night. The odds of plowable snow are increasing. Morning morning chill. It was a frigid one once again across Minnesota early Monday. Temperatures...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Arctic air mass has arrived, traveling all the way from Greenland over the past week! Our weather team ran NOAA’s Air Resources Laboratory HYSPLIT computer model earlier to trace the most likely trajectory of this bitter blast of air, and we were able to trace it back to Greenland 7 days ago!
This is the coldest air of the season so far, and we haven’t even entered the coldest time of the year, on average for the Baltimore area. The coldest time of the year for the Baltimore area begins January 13th and lasts through the 29th....
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a frigid and blustery Monday afternoon, a period of extreme cold will impact the Philadelphia region. It will be the coldest air the area has seen in several years, with roots in the arctic spills in Monday night.
The arctic air will reinforce the cold to yield the coldest day in three years on Tuesday.
Let's talk about the coming cold. An Arctic cold front will move through tomorrow evening, bringing bitterly, potentially dangerously cold air into the region. This will be the coldest air in a couple of years – be prepared! #NJwx #PAwx #DEwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/X2oLq2GzrU
—...
Comments / 0