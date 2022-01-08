ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

1. Paint your tile for a budget upgrade.

By Cassie Sheets
Martinsville Bulletin
 2 days ago

Did you know you can refresh dated tile...

martinsvillebulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
homedit.com

40 Bedroom Paint Colors To Refresh Your Space for Spring!

Springtime is here, and it’s time to start refreshing your home with new bedroom paint colors. Clean up and add a new coat of paint or two to breathe life back into your personal space. With these 40 bedroom paint colors, you’ll be able to transform your sacred abode...
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Kitchn

The Best Paint Color for Your Kitchen in 2022, According to Experts

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. New year, new hue. If one of your resolutions for 2022 is to spruce up your space with a lick of paint, start thinking about it now. Whether you’re a fan of the various shades of green we’ve seen in the color of the year reports, or something a little more “out there”, consider the top paint trends that are set to become huge hits in the new year ahead.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

Best Flooring Options for Your Bathroom

Whether you're building from scratch or remodeling an existing bathroom, choosing the best flooring for your bathroom is essential. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tile#Tiktok#Sydneyleanndesign
Apartment Therapy

The 10 Best Bathroom Redos of 2021, from Builder-Grade Refreshes to Vintage Overhauls

Bathrooms have a knack for getting away from their users. At first, a black spot of dirty grout doesn’t seem so bad, and neither does awkwardly placed shower rods or old-fashioned vanities. Even the most unfortunate colors have a way of drifting into the background after a while, especially when the focus can stay on skincare and tooth-brushing routines. And then, once you realize one problem, it’s like finally being able to acknowledge them all.
INTERIOR DESIGN
goodhousekeeping.com

20 Decorative Bathroom Mirror Ideas That'll Open Up Your Space, No Matter How Small

Mirrors can work wonders in any room, especially your bathroom. Sure, practicality should always be top of mind, but the very best bathroom mirrors also serve as decorative statements, turning even the simplest of spaces into a stylish haven. Look at these bathroom mirror ideas, for example: Many of the following designs tap into your bathroom's existing aesthetic (modern, traditional or rustic) while others bring a whole new personality. All the while, these mirrors — some framed, others frameless — bounce the natural and overhead light, ultimately making it feel even more spacious than it really is.
INTERIOR DESIGN
thespruce.com

5x8 Bathroom Layout Tips and Ideas

While 5 by 8 feet may seem like a small size for a bathroom, it's actually the most common floor plan can still encompass a sink, a shower and tub, and, of course, a toilet. That said, the limited square footage does mean that those designing such a space from scratch may struggle with layout. We spoke with experts who shared 10 tips to successfully craft a 5 by 8 foot bathroom.
INTERIOR DESIGN
marthastewart.com

Brighten Your Bathroom with These Fresh 2022 Paint Trends

Whether you're painting a little-used powder room or your bedroom's en suite, bathroom paint colors are trending in one of two ways in 2022: calming shades that turn your daily routine into a thoughtful ritual, or dramatic tones that you might not take a risk on in a larger room. Ahead, discover the most popular bathroom paint colors to consider this year.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
The Daily South

How to Paint a Ceiling Without Getting Paint On Everything, Including Your Floors And Yourself

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Your ceiling is basically a large canvas. If you paint it dark, your room will feel cozier and more intimate while a light-colored ceiling will help your room feel larger and more expansive. A fresh coat of paint can also make your room more stylish and cover stains and imperfections. Despite this, the ceiling is often ignored when homeowners embark on DIY painting projects because they're intimidated. Who can blame them? Painting the ceiling not only involves awkward arm positions and painting over your head, but if you make a mistake, you also run the very real risk of getting paint all over your floors, furniture, and even yourself. To alleviate those concerns, we went to Houston-based real estate investor Marina Vaamonde of HouseCashin to find out how to paint your ceiling without making a giant mess.
INTERIOR DESIGN
domino

The Kitchen Feature (and Cabinet Color) That May Decrease Your Home’s Value

Before you put your house on the market, perhaps you’ll swap out a few light fixtures or go over the trim and baseboards with a fresh coat of paint. But how about what not to do? It’s little things, from the wrong appliance to elaborate architectural details, that can rub a potential buyer the wrong way and end up costing you. It might not be huge—$1,000 here, $3,000 there—but those small mistakes can add up. Suddenly your listing price isn’t exactly what you thought it would be. So we asked Zillow’s home trends expert, Amanda Pendleton, to share some features to avoid.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Suzy Valentin Realtor

How to Add Curb Appeal to Your House on a Budget

In this article I will be sharing 17 Home Selling Tips on How to Add Curb Appeal to your House on a Budget. If you are preparing to sell your house, one of the most important things is to add curb appeal to your home. Curb appeal can help sell your home fast. The definition of Curb Appeal is the visual attractiveness of a house seen from the street.
architectureartdesigns.com

Budget Kitchens To Inspire the reform Of Your Kitchen

High, medium, and low-cost range. Each kitchen responds to some characteristics. But beyond their prices (cheap or expensive), you must know the differences between each one. How much does a kitchen cost according to its quality? We have analyzed the differences between the 3 kitchens and their 3 budgets. According to the brands, each of the 3 budgets corresponds to a range that they call eco, basic, or premium, referring to an economic, medium, or high-end kitchen. The eco is also sometimes called low cost.
HOME & GARDEN
kiss951.com

16 Ways To Upgrade Your Workspace In The New Year

If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
HOME & GARDEN
Design Milk

Upgrade Your Houseplants With These 12 Modern Plant Accessories

Happy Houseplant Appreciation Day! Your friendly reminder of the indubitable joys houseplants bring to our homes and routines. From improving air quality and relieving stress, to supporting focus and productivity, there’s a limitless bounty of benefits to be experienced thanks to our leafy green friends. And what better occasion to upgrade our plant game than Houseplant Appreciation Day? Whether you’re a budding plant-novice or longtime plant-parent, your houseplants are sure to flourish with these modern planters and accessories.
GARDENING
Indy100

12 home decor items under $100 to freshen up your space on a budget

Sometimes you want to liven up your space but replacing furniture on a whim is a pricey, impractical option. That’s where quick home decor accents like lamps, curtains, or a new set of glasses can save the day. We scoured the web for fresh, new pieces across various trendy sites that will have you feel good about your sanctum for under $100. From rustic candelabras to cozy velvet quilts, keep scrolling to see if any of these household items catch your fancy and inspire you to get creative with your home. You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn...
HOME & GARDEN
homedit.com

Sponge Painting Basics and Ideas for Styling Your Walls

Sometimes a little paint is all you need to transform a space. And sponge painting is a fast and easy way to freshen up your space. This patchy coating provides a high aesthetic appeal and provides a very unique pattern compared to other coating techniques. Check out these sponge painting ideas to add texture to your home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ETOnline.com

Ideas and Tips to Upgrade Your Home Organization in 2022

For 2022, many of our New Year's resolutions is to keep an organized home. After the chaos of the holiday season, it's time to take stock of your kitchen, home office, and other spaces to figure out what system to implement for the new year. Especially, since most of us are continuing to spend more time at home -- cooking, baking and, well, snacking more -- there's no need to hire a professional organizer. Instead, we gathered some ideas to help you up your home organization game.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: These $1,000 IKEA Hack Built-Ins Save a Cluttered Garage Entryway

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If your house is on the market and you want to really wow a potential buyer, real estate agents advise painting the garage to show you’ve considered every last detail. And even if your house isn’t on the market, a fresh coat of paint can make this often-overlooked space feel (and look) brand-new, making every last detail of your own home feel special.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy