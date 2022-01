2021 is almost over, so Nintendo has revealed the bestselling games on the Japanese Nintendo Switch eShop for 2021. The rankings are split into two categories, Annual and First Half, and we already covered the results of the first half of 2021 back in July. There’s no denying that this year has seen several excellent titles, with games such as Metroid Dread, Monster Hunter Rise, and Shin Megami Tensei V solidifying it as one of Nintendo’s best in recent memory. If you haven’t already, you can check out our 2021 Nintendo Enthusiast awards, where a well-known bounty hunter took home the top prize.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO