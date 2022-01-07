ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Oklahoma Sooners land commitment from Appalachian State linebacker T.D. Roof via the transfer portal

By Bryant Crews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DyMbX_0dg5NuQD00

As the days continue to roll on, so does the transfer portal for the Oklahoma Sooners. In a move that only solidifies a stout linebacker room, linebacker T.D. Roof of Appalachian State announced via his Twitter account that he’s committed to the Sooners.

If the last name made you raise an eyebrow, it’s probably because Roof is the son of the Sooners’ new defensive coordinator Ted Roof. T.D will join the Sooners as a grad transfer, who began his career at Georgia Tech, playing eight games and recording 17 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and two sacks in 2017. In 2018, eight games for the Indiana Hoosiers, recording 39 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and one sack. He sat out the 2019 season because he again transferred, this time to Appalachian State. In two seasons with Appalachian State, he totaled 86 total tackles, including 67 in 2021 for the Sun Belt champs. Last year he also recorded 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions, and one forced fumble.

Defense & Fumbles Table

Tack Tack Tack Tack Tack Def Def Def Def Fumb

Year School Conf G Solo Ast Tot Loss Sk Int Yds Avg PD FF

Career Overall 94 48 142 16.0 6.0 2 100 50.0 1 1

Georgia Tech 15 2 17 2.0 2.0 0 0 0 0

Indiana 30 9 39 4.0 1.0 0 0 0 0

Appalachian State 49 37 86 10.0 3.0 2 100 50.0 1 1

He’s not an overly big linebacker but he has a lot of experience and has played in 45 career games.

Oklahoma marks the third different school where this father-son pairing will reunite as both were at Georgia Tech at the same time followed by their time spent with the Mountaineers in Boone, NC. Now they’ll continue to their time together as they join the Oklahoma Sooners with father Ted taking over the defensive coordinator job.

The Sooners have some intriguing names at the top of the depth chart with Danny Stutsman, David Ugwoegbu, DaShaun White, and Shane Whitter heading into 2022. This year’s recruiting class adds Kip Lewis, Kobie McKinzie, and Jaren Kanak providing a ton of young talent to a group that lost Brian Asamoah to the NFL draft. T.D. Roof brings experience and a veteran presence that should help provide leadership to a younger linebacker crew. As the coach’s son, he’ll be an asset bringing the rest of the linebacker room up to speed and will provide a playmaking ability when inserted into the lineup and on special teams.

Depth, production, and a veteran presence are never a bad thing to have in a locker room and T.D. Roof brings all three for the Sooners.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions.

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Paul Finebaum has a piece of advice for Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh

Ever since Jim Harbaugh was hired to be the head football coach at Michigan, one of his better critics (haters) has been Paul Finebaum. After Michigan easily disposed of Ohio State and then won the Big Ten Championship to advance to the College Football Playoff this season, Finebaum changed his tune a bit and gave Harbaugh the credit he deserved.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Friday’s Jim Harbaugh News

The Jim Harbaugh coaching rumors are starting to heat up – again – and the latest news suggests he’s listening to offers from the NFL. Darrius Clemons, a four-star wide receiver committed to Michigan, received some interesting information from Harbaugh. His father, Larry Clemson, told 247Sports that Harbaugh will “entertain” offers from the NFL.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Roof
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appalachian State#Nfl Draft#American Football#The Oklahoma Sooners#T D#The Indiana Hoosiers#Avg Pd#Mountaineers
On3.com

Steve Spurrier makes national championship game pick

Georgia has had plenty of chances to beat Alabama over the years. There was the 2012 SEC championship game when the Bulldogs lost 32-28 and the 26-23 heartbreaking defeat in the 2018 College Football Playoff national championship, just to name a couple. Kirby Smart’s teams have been right there with the Crimson Tide, but just haven’t been able to get over the hump and hand Nick Saban’s program a loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

Busy season is about to wrap up for Kirk Herbstreit, though the longtime ESPN college football analyst still has some big games left. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst will call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia, the Rose Bowl, an NFL game and the national championship in the weeks to come.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Raiders targeting another big name in head coaching search

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking towards a huge name in the NCAA and NFL to fill their vacant head coaching position. Despite being the first team to fire their head coach this season, the Las Vegas Raiders seem to just now be getting serious about searching for their next head coach.
NFL
FOX 2

St. Louis surprise! Even Deion Sanders didn’t know Kevin Coleman was choosing Jackson State

ST. LOUIS–St. Mary’s High School senior wide receiver Kevin Coleman stunned the college football recruiting world Saturday, announcing his plans to attend Jackson State University, over a field of contenders that included Oregon, Miami, Florida State and others. Coleman made the commitment during the All-American Bowl game in San Antonio, where he played with other […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

62K+
Followers
111K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy