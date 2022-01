One morning, Dr. Jennifer Hole was surprised when the parents of one of her 5-year-old patients unexpectedly brought doughnuts to her office, crying and begging her to continue to be their son’s doctor. One week before, Hole requested to see their son at the children’s hospital, but they interpreted that to mean she was dropping them as patients. The child’s treatment required an operating room somewhere else, not from someone else. The family had recently immigrated to the United States from China and only spoke Chinese, a language Hole does not speak. So she used a call-in language line to try and clear things up. However, the hotline had a three-hour wait, which made treatment impossible that day. “When communication stops, the entire patient flow stops — there’s a cascading effect,” Hole says.

