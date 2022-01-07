ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawmakers pass 2nd follow-up measure to last year’s criminal justice reform

By Grace Kinnicutt, Capitol News Illinois
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD — Illinois lawmakers this week passed a bill clarifying issues around the massive criminal justice reform bill that passed with the support of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus last year. On a 67-42 vote, the House voted on Wednesday, Jan. 5, to accept a Senate amendment to...

