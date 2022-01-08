7 Cities West of The Hudson River Poughkeepsie Residents Forget Exist
Some residents who live in Poughkeepsie and other parts of Dutchess County have never even been to these places or they just simply forget about them all together. The Hudson Valley region of New York is geographically unique. One of the things that make it different than the other other regions...
Hopefully, this is the last time we have to update the opening date. Back in July of 2021, we reported that a new At Home, The Home Décor Superstore, was being built in Dutchess County. The home décor store was originally set to be open on September 8th at the Shoppes at South Hills.
Here's a chance for you to be part of Hudson Valley history. A new movie is in the works, but it won't be able to be made without your help. The film, Seven Sentinels: Lighthouses of the Hudson River, plans to both celebrate the last seven lighthouses still standing on the Hudson River, and reveal the hidden histories of how they helped build this country. The Hudson River was the main artery of travel when the United States was growing into the nation it is today. For one, it helped build New York City (did you know that cement from Rosendale, in Ulster County, helped build the foundation for the Brooklyn Bridge? And guess how it was transported down to the city...). It also was one of the first avenues for steam boats, led to the creation of the Erie canal, and so much more. And while the river provided the road, the lighthouses kept the ships on their path and away from rocky shores. But there's a problem.
Central Hudson is reporting a serious safety risk due to local thieves who are making vital equipment dangerously unsafe. The warning comes after several thefts have been reported at Central Hudson substations in Dutchess County. According to State Police, thieves have already hit several locations in Northern Dutchess County. So...
Have you been itching to travel? Join the club! I love to travel and have always enjoyed getting on planes, trains or entering the car for a long multi-day ride. Where will my next adventure take me? There are a few places that are still on my list, can we get to anyplace and start out close to home, via Stewart Newburgh Airport?
Let's admit it, it's about that time. We are in the beginning of January and were wondering what's next. From the change in seasons to daylight savings, that after holidays feeling of wondering what to do next and possibly the winter blues. However, none of these things are considered bad.
It doesn’t matter if you love winter or if you hate it. If you live here in the Hudson Valley, you have to accept winter, so you might as well make the most of it. And there are a few places around here that know how to make the most of winter in some pretty fun ways. I know of at least 3 very cool winter festivals that we can look forward to.
Depending on where you live in New York Friday's snowstorm brought a little or a lot of snow. We have a complete list of what areas got hit with the most or least. According to the National Weather Service, parts of the Lower Hudson Valley received close to 8 inches of snow. While most of the Mid-Hudson region dealt with 2 to 3 inches.
Take a look at a "world-class axe throwing" bar that's opening very soon in the Hudson Valley. Saxon Hall is opening in the very near future in Newburgh. The new business promotes its "Axes & Ales" on the door outside. Saxon Hall will open Orange County. Find out more and...
Parts of New York State are expected to see two feet of snow today. On Sunday, Gov. Kathy Hochul cautioned travelers across New York state as wintry weather conditions, including heavy snow, high winds, and icing, are expected to create difficult driving conditions in multiple regions until at least Monday night.
A popular artisan market in Orange County has announced that it will be closing its doors. We reported back in November that a new seafood restaurant would be coming to the Hudson Valley. J's Seafood Kitchen moved out of its spot at the popular, nearby Emporium Square Artisan Market for a bigger location at The Galleria at Crystal Run.
The money is part of Gov Hochul's Regional Economic Development Council awards. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced that DEC's Climate Smart Communities Grant program awarded $11 million to municipalities across the State as part of the $196 million in Regional Economic Development Council awards announced by Governor Kathy Hochul earlier this month. The projects will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the ongoing impacts of climate change, including reducing flood risk, increasing natural resiliency, and relocating or retrofitting critical infrastructure.
With the chilly weather that hit the Hudson Valley these past few days, and the expected snow in the forecast for later this week, let's think about a Hudson Valley tradition that happens in warmer weather that will certainly brighten our spirits. The Stormville Flea Market has announced their 2022...
Officials are worried after an invasive species was found in some drinking water in New York, local lakes and throughout the Hudson River. In the fall, the Copake Lake Conservation Society found zebra mussels at the South end of Copake Lake. "The reason for concern is that the mussels have...
It seems to be happening all over the Hudson Valley the last few weeks. Various businesses have had to announce that they are closing, some temporary others for good. It seems we have another popular business to add to the list. The increase in businesses announcing that they are closed...
It may have been at the Northeast Outdoor Show at the Dutchess County Fair or it may have been in an issue of Architectural Digest but either way the first time I saw a TIny Home I want one. I should clarify that comment, I don't want to live in...
If you are still not too excited about heading to the grocery store to stock up on items, have you tried going to any of the local meat farms? Hadn't thought about it? Think of these places as your own personal meat stores. Yes, there are a few butchers that...
Don't think we forgot about you, Middletown. Here are the top places to grab a slice while you're there. It's no secret that New Yorkers love pizza and the Hudson Valley isn't short on amazing pizzerias. Which pizza place tops them all? We fully understand that the answer to that question is subjective. A few weeks ago we compiled a list of some of the best pizza places in Poughkeepsie, New York. The top spot was controversial and I'd be lying if I said that the top spot for this week isn't without some objection as well.
Tivoli, New York is our "hometown of the week" and to get our weekly celebration underway, we've got some really cool things about the small Duchess county village that we had no idea about. Tivoli is not only one of the most mispronounced town names in the Hudson Valley, (it's...
More than ever, it seems that we are taking better care of ourselves. From self care practices, to seeking assistance for our mental health and being more active outside and or in the gym, we've been doing it. During the cooler months when we don't get as much Vitamin D...
One problem that I had growing up here was that I felt like there were so few things to do. There is a joke about small towns:. Eat at the same 2 restaurants. Go to a town that is slightly bigger. Make a bonfire. Call a friend to see if...
