Lakers vs. Hawks: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Jan. 7

By Sanjesh Singh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D3Kyb_0dg5CJ6300

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Los Angeles (20-19) has built a three-game winning streak and has won four of its last five. While LeBron James continues to excel at 37 years old, Malik Monk and Talen Horton-Tucker have stepped up to reduce the load on James’ shoulders. Stanley Johnson is also back on a second 10-day contract and could be re-inserted in the starting lineup.

Atlanta (17-20) has been hit hard by COVID-19; multiple players have been in the league’s health and safety protocol the last few weeks, and Trae Young has also been dealing with an injury. He is questionable for this game after not playing Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings. John Collins could return. He recently cleared the health and safety protocol, but didn’t play Wednesday.

The Lakers should prepare as if Atlanta will have reinforcements available. But if they don’t play, the Lakers have a real shot at making it four wins in a row.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Friday, Jan. 7, 2022
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports Southeast
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Probable starting lineups

Los Angeles Lakers

  • Russell Westbrook
  • Malik Monk
  • Avery Bradley
  • Stanley Johnson
  • LeBron James

Atlanta Hawks

  • Trae Young
  • Kevin Huerter
  • Cam Reddish
  • John Collins
  • Clint Capela

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Hawks Stream#The Atlanta Hawks#Espn#Spectrum Sportsnet
