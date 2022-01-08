ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Dog with Froot Loops & Mac n' Cheese? Mavs at Rockets

By Jeremy Brener
 2 days ago

New year, new food trend? The Dallas Mavericks are making their debut at Toyota Center Friday night against the Mavericks ... And a new item on the menu at the arena also made its debut.

It's very common for arenas to sell hot dogs, mac and cheese and bacon during games. But it isn't very common to add those three together with Froot Loops sprinkled on top.

It's been causing quite the stir on social media ...

It's definitely something that looks like a mouthful. With the way the first half is going, the Rockets are playing as if they each ate a couple of those before the game.

Klay Thompson's NBA Return; How it Changes Mavs Strategy vs. Warriors

Klay Thompson is set to return to the Golden State Warriors' lineup on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

5 hours ago

'Mavs Glue Guy': Finney-Smith Due a Dallas Pay Raise in Free Agency?

Dorian Finney-Smith has provided the Dallas Mavericks with important contributions ahead of his NBA free agency.

6 hours ago

Mavs Wanted to Sign Nuggets-Bound Boogie Cousins? Here's a Better Idea

DallasBasketball.com has updates on the NBA's Covid situation as it relates to your Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league.

7 hours ago

The Mavericks capitalized on the Rockets' sluggish start and pulled out to a 20-point lead in the first quarter without Luka Doncic ... out with an ankle injury ... and Kristaps Porzingis, who missed his fourth straight game out in health & safety protocols.

The Mavs are shooting above 60 percent from the floor while Reggie Bullock and Tim Hardaway Jr. knocked down 7 of 10 triples combined. They hold a 20-point lead at halftime, scoring a season-high 80 first half points.

If the Mavs can avoid eating any of those hot dogs at halftime and stray away from sluggish play, they will cruise to a fifth consecutive win. The five wins will mark the team's longest win streak of the season.

That being said, large comebacks have happened this season. The New York Knicks overcame a 25-point deficit Thursday night to beat the Boston Celtics, and the Mavs don't want to do what the Celtics did last night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Jitb_0dg5BmSn00

Klay Thompson's NBA Return; How it Changes Mavs Strategy vs. Warriors

A lot has happened around the league since Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals—the last time Klay Thompson appeared in a game for the Golden State Warriors. Thompson suffered a torn ACL against the Toronto Raptors—putting an end to the Warriors having him available for the remainder of the series. During the rehabilitation process, he suffered torn Achilles on the eve of the 2020 NBA Draft. Fast forward to today, and it's been two and a half years.
Mavs Film Room: Reggie Bullock Living Up to Free Agency Expectations

The quest to add the necessary pieces around Luka Doncic in order to win an NBA championship is an ongoing one for the Dallas Mavericks. There were hopes of receiving that type of impact from Josh Richardson. It did not end up coming to fruition, though, as he shot 33.0 percent from deep during the 2020-21 regular season and often times was not forceful on defense.
NBA
Mavs LIVE Updates: - FINAL Dallas 113 vs. Chicago 99

The Dallas Mavericks are on a tear lately, having won five games in a row and six of their last seven. During this successful stretch, the Mavs have scaled up the NBA's offensive and defensive rankings. As of today, the Mavs own the fifth-best defensive rating in the league. And although their offensive rating is only ranked 17th, that's a much better sight than the No. 26 ranking that was there a few weeks ago.
NBA
'Help Has Arrived!': Doncic Getting More From Teammates; Mavs Takes

Despite not having Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis on Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks won their fifth consecutive game with a 130-106 victory over the Houston Rockets. The Mavs are now 6-1 in their last seven games, and if it hadn't been for a Chimezie Metu buzzer-beating three, they'd be riding a seven-game win streak.
NBA
Dallas Sports Focus

Mavs blast their way to 130-106 victory over Rockets

Even without their head coach by their side, the Dallas Mavericks made very sure their string of wins would continue. Tim Hardaway Jr. led a balanced attack and the Mavs tickled the twine so often Friday night that they scored a whopping 80 points in the half on their way to a relatively easy, 130-106, victory over the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center.
NBA
Grizzlies' Brooks OUT; How it Affects Luka's Mavs in Standings

The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Dillon Brooks potentially through the NBA All-Star Break after experiencing an ankle injury on Saturday, and it could potentially affect the Dallas Mavericks' position in the Western Conference standings over the next couple of weeks. Brooks was trying to evade a defender in transition...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Mavs-Rockets Trade Is Focused On Christian Wood

The Dallas Mavericks have turned things around as of late—winning five consecutive games. Now holding the fifth spot in the Western Conference, could the team look to make a move at the NBA trade deadline to further their outlook for title contention?. One of the main limitations for the...
NBA
