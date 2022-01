Martin County, Kentucky, is coal country. That means its economy is in the toilet. Where once there were thousands of coal miners in the county, today there are less than two dozen. Even when coal mining was big business in Kentucky, Martin County was far from prosperous. It is where Lyndon Johnson came to announce his much ballyhooed War On Poverty. Today, many of the former mountain tops in the county have been blown up and bulldozed into the streams and valleys below. But in an odd twist of fate, those now billiard table smooth mountain tops are ideally suited for the installation of large solar farms.

