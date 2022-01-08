State College Borough to conduct snow and ice enforcement

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The State College Borough Ordinance Department will be conducting snow and ice enforcement a day after the snowfall ends.

Under the enforcement, property owners must make sure that all sidewalks and handicap ramps are cleared of snow. They must be treated either with salt, ashes, sand or kitty litter so people can walk on them safely.

The Borough says that it will conduct its enforcement 24 hours after the snowfall comes to a halt.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the State College Borough Ordinance Department at (814)-234-7191.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.