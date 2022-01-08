ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

State College Borough to conduct snow and ice enforcement

By Jared Weaver
 3 days ago

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The State College Borough Ordinance Department will be conducting snow and ice enforcement a day after the snowfall ends.

Under the enforcement, property owners must make sure that all sidewalks and handicap ramps are cleared of snow. They must be treated either with salt, ashes, sand or kitty litter so people can walk on them safely.

The Borough says that it will conduct its enforcement 24 hours after the snowfall comes to a halt.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the State College Borough Ordinance Department at (814)-234-7191.

IN THIS ARTICLE
