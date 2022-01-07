SLS General Discussion Thread 7

Advanced Plant Experiment-07 (APEX-07): A harvest was performed for the plants that have been growing in petri plate experiment containers in the Veggie Facilities. This harvest follows approximately 12 days of plant growth for the Arabidopsis thaliana. APEX-07 examines how changes in gravity and other environmental factors associated with spaceflight affect plants at the level of gene expression. Previous research shows that microgravity conditions during spaceflight affects which genes turn on or off, which proteins are present and in what amounts, and the modifications made to those proteins. All of these processes are controlled by Ribonucleic acid (RNA), and this investigation analyzes the role of RNA regulation on gene expression during spaceflight in both roots and shoots of plants.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 7 HOURS AGO