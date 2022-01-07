ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

SLS General Discussion Thread 7

NASASpaceFlight.com
 4 days ago

Which satisfies the program goals. Can they stack the artemis 2 srbs closer to the arrival date of the core stage so that there is no repeat of this potential issue? why did they have to stack artemis 1 srbs so early in the game when green run wasnt even...

forum.nasaspaceflight.com

NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy Engineering General Thread 4

Keep it simple. Leave the header tank as is, and once thrust is established and vehicle has flipped for the landing burn, switch to the main tanks. They've done the reverse of this already in their test flights. The issue is keeping the propellant in the main tanks for six...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Expedition 66 Thread

Advanced Plant Experiment-07 (APEX-07): A harvest was performed for the plants that have been growing in petri plate experiment containers in the Veggie Facilities. This harvest follows approximately 12 days of plant growth for the Arabidopsis thaliana. APEX-07 examines how changes in gravity and other environmental factors associated with spaceflight affect plants at the level of gene expression. Previous research shows that microgravity conditions during spaceflight affects which genes turn on or off, which proteins are present and in what amounts, and the modifications made to those proteins. All of these processes are controlled by Ribonucleic acid (RNA), and this investigation analyzes the role of RNA regulation on gene expression during spaceflight in both roots and shoots of plants.
NASASpaceFlight.com

NASA - James Webb Space Telescope - Discussion Thread 2

Is it known what visual magnitude the fully deployed JWST sunshield is expected to be as viewed from earth, either at deployment, or at L2? Is it within the range of some reasonable sized telescope? I understand the sheets have some significant embossed texture, but I don't know what the overall reflectance vs. angle looks like.
NASASpaceFlight.com

NASA's Artemis Program Updates and Discussion Thread 3

I'm extremely happy to see so much political support for a permanent presence on the Moon but other than Starship there is no other good vehicle. It's entirely possible that in a few years NASA will find that their moon program is entirely reliant on SpaceX. I'm extremely happy to...
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Starship : Texas Prototype(s) Thread 23 : Discussion

"DARPA Hard" It ain't what it use to be. Have we seen that mating jig before? First time for me. https:// twitter.com/NASASpaceflight/status/1475477858315345927. Have we seen that mating jig before? First time for me. John. Yep, it's new. Seen resting at ground level, stored on a low black jig/stand, on 12th/13th...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Potential servicing missions for the Webb

With NASA saying there are up to 20 years of fuel onboard web, I think that also obviates the need for a servicing mission. NASA's previous 11-digit-dollar space telescope (Hubble) has lasted for 31+ years. So a servicing mission in ~2040 to refill JWST's propellant tanks seems plausible. Night Gator.
NASASpaceFlight.com

Boeing's Starliner (CST-100) - Discussion Thread 5

Thanks, but doesn't answer the question. To my knowledge (correct me if wrong), when we have a mission that requires a fixed launch window, such as a planetary mission, Mars launch, etc., it is rare that we miss that window. Given that a capsule that is based upon scaling up...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Launch, Land, and Relaunch Party Thread

Does anyone know if there is a maximum number of launches that SpaceX is permitted to achieve out of Vandenberg yearly?. Here we are only concerned with how corny the jokes can get. Apologies to all. I'm having increasing trouble determining where to post my questions & input, and the...
Ars Technica

The launch of NASA’s titanic SLS rocket slips toward summer 2022

NASA said Wednesday that it is now targeting "mid-February" for an initial rollout of the Space Launch System rocket to the launch pad. The space agency set the new date after engineers and technicians successfully removed a faulty engine controller from one of the four space shuttle main engines that power the massive rocket. An engine controller is basically a flight computer that communicates between the engine and the rocket; this one had failed communication tests in late November.
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Texas launch site Discussion and Updates - Thread 12

I wonder if there’s ever any compensation for companies for delaying something like this? Because if all you have to do to slow your competitor down is a huge number of comments, then that seems like a kind of moral hazard. Don't know if it happened in this case,...
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX to leverage Starship for second generation Starlink constellation

SpaceX has provided some interesting context into its plans to launch vast numbers of next-generation “Gen2” Starlink satellites on its Starship launch system, in response to questions from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The Commission filed a series of questions to SpaceX last month, which the company has now addressed.
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (5)

"Bags of mostly water" (Star Trek NG reference). Mass simulators for Booster on Chopsticks. (533.74 kB, 2036x1141 - viewed 512 times.) **Not a L2 member? Whitelist this forum in your adblocker to support the site and ensure full functionality.**. Re: SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (5)
NASASpaceFlight.com

KH-11 KENNEN

At that time, I imagine that it would not have been an issue: capture and transmission would broadly have been of analog domain signals handled entirely in the analog domain, rather than digitising for processing/transmission. Command & control can be performed with digital computers while signal processing remains analog. Re...
Advanced Television

SpaceX: 145,000 Starlink users

Elon Musk’s Starlink broadband by satellite system already has some 145,000 users and has been adding customers at a rate of about 11,000 per month, according to CNBC. That customer base is spread over 25 countries, said the broadcaster. However, new additions have slowed in recent months and by only 5000 from early November.
NASASpaceFlight.com

Pluto-Planet debate discussions

Funny how no one cares about poor ceres. It spent far longer as a "planet" than pluto ever did. True. Which is another example to demonstrate that the argument is being sustained, on both sides, by motivations (emotional or otherwise) that have nothing to do with the science. Which is why it's so passionate for many!
nextbigfuture.com

SpaceX Pushing Ahead With Bigger, Faster Starlink and Bigger Starship

SpaceX notified the FCC SpaceX that Starship could be ready to launch Starlink Gen2 System satellites as early as March, 2022. The FCC notification is that SpaceX will focus on the configuration of 12000 generation 1 satellites that will work best with 30,000 generation 2 satellite. Previously, SpaceX was hedging its bets and had a second configuration but now SpaceX is confidently proceeding with generation 2 satellite plan.
