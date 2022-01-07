ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Worker killed, 2 injured, in truck crash at Suncor mine site

jwnenergy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA worker was killed, and two others injured in a truck crash at Suncor Energy Inc.'s Base Mine site north of Fort McMurray on Thursday. The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m., when two haul trucks collided, said Suncor spokeswoman Carley...

www.jwnenergy.com

