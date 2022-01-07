ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Late Hatch Likely Bettered 2021 Upland Hunts

By dakotaedgeoutdoors
Williston Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis autumn, upland hunters found good success where habitat remained intact because it congregated birds in those locations. In places throughout the state which received little rain and stands of grass grew shorter and sparser than normal, upland birds such as pheasants and sharptailed grouse were harder to come by. Add...

www.willistonherald.com

