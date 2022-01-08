ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Sixers player grades: Joel Embiid, Seth Curry lead the way over Spurs

By Ky Carlin
 2 days ago
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers returned home on Friday feeling pretty good about themselves. They had just been able to rally to knock off the Orlando Magic the other night for their fifth straight win and they welcomed a shorthanded San Antonio Spurs team into Philadelphia on Friday which offered another opportunity for them to get it done.

After getting off to a fast start in the first quarter where they built a 21-point lead, the Sixers were able to cruise to a 119-100 win for their sixth straight win. Once again, Joel Embiid had himself another big game with 31 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists to lead Philadelphia while Seth Curry also contributed with 23 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.

Tobias Harris added 23 on 9-for-12 shooting and seven rebounds with five assists, Matisse Thybulle had 12 in his return, and Furkan Korkmaz added seven and four rebounds.

Here are the player grades following a win at home:

Furkan Korkmaz: B

He struggled a bit with his shot, but Korkmaz is continuing to do a solid job as a point guard with Tyrese Maxey and Shake Milton out. One can tell that he has a good floor game and he has a good feel with the ball in his hands running the offense. His teammates trust him as well which is, obviously, another important thing to have as a point guard.

Seth Curry: A+

Along with Harris and Embiid, Curry got off to such a fast start as the Sixers were able to take advantage of the shorthanded Spurs. Curry worked the two-man game with Embiid early and often and he and the big fella were able to score in double figures in the first quarter. The dribble handoff game and the pick-and-roll between the two of them have continued to grow and become deadly considering their skill. The fact that he is getting into the paint now and helping the team on the glass is another big development for him. The Sixers need help on the glass and he has been a big factor in that area.

Matisse Thybulle: A+

In his first game back from protocols, Thybulle was all over the place on the defensive end. His activity in continuing to track down guys was impressive and he was active in the passing lanes to force turnovers early. He also did a terrific job against San Antonio guard Dejounte Murray who has been a big leader for the Spurs all season and has been having a solid season. He also was terrific on the offensive end as a cutter. He is beginning to understand how to make an impact on the offensive end without the ball and he also was able to knock down a triple.

Tobias Harris: A+

This was an aggressive start for Harris and it was good to see. Another really good thing to see on his end was rather than settling for tough jumpers, he went all the way to the basket and used his size and strength to be able to attack the basket and finish. He was a presence on the glass as well as he was able to make an impact from the jump in all facets of the game. His fast start was a big help in Philadelphia being able to build such a large lead early. This was the Harris from the previous season. An efficient offensive machine and a guy who uses his size and strength to get easy baskets for himself.

Joel Embiid: A+

The big fella was getting aggressive doubles from the Spurs all throughout the game and he picked them apart early. He made a terrific pass to a cutting Harris for the first basket of the game and then was patient enough to find Thybulle for a dunk. That then set up his own offense and it allowed him to get into a groove again on the offensive end. He got to the foul line plenty of times as it was obvious that Jakob Poeltl couldn’t stay in front of him. His passing was probably the most impressive part of his night as he was picking the Spurs apart all night. This was another big game for him.

Andre Drummond: C+

This was one of those games where Drummond was a little too amped up and he tried to do too much. He clearly had the advantage down low with San Antonio missing so many of their guys, but he committed three fouls early and it looked like he rushed some of his layups. He was big on the glass as usual though so at least there was that.

Danny Green: B

Moving back to the bench with Thybulle returning, Green did make an impact early as he had a block and a terrific outlet pass that led to a Charlie Brown Jr. And-1 layup. He didn’t take a shot until the third quarter when he missed his first triple attempt, but he was able to knock down his second one to get himself on the board. He also hit another triple in the fourth quarter when the Spurs were hanging around a bit.

Georges Niang: B

This guy continues to prove his worth to this team off the bench. He understands where he has to be on the floor and when he gets an open look, he is able to knock them down more often than not. The Sixers made a savvy move by bringing him here. He did commit four fouls, however, so that brings his grade down a bit.

Charlie Brown Jr.: B-

In his Sixers debut, the former St. Joe’s product showed off some athleticism early as he was constantly getting out and running. His first basket was off the Green block and he had another fastbreak opportunity, but couldn’t finish off a tough layup. He had a few miscues, but overall, he was tough in this one. This was a solid game for him.

