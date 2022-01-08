How to make an Armor Stand in Minecraft

The Nether is a great place to find resources. Whether you are hunting for building materials, potion ingredients or Bastion Remnant loot, the Nether is an exciting area to explore. If you frequently explore the Nether in search of resources but end up dying often, you may find that you want to set your respawn point in the Nether instead. By doing this, you can quickly resume your adventures in this fiery dimension without having to travel back to your Nether portal. Thankfully, respawn anchors are available in Minecraft Java and Bedrock Editions to help you do this. By the end of this guide, you will learn how to make a respawn anchor in Minecraft.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO