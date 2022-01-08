ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Injury Report: Ja Morant Doubtful Against LA Clippers

By Joey Linn
AllClippers
AllClippers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=315Y3l_0dg4kOef00

The Memphis Grizzlies have announce that star point guard Ja Morant is doubtful for Saturday afternoon's game against the LA Clippers. Morant is amidst a monster season, currently averaging 25 PPG, 6.6 APG, and 5.8 RPG, on 49% from the field and 39% from deep. His play has helped the Grizzlies hold down the 4th-seed in the Western Conference for most of the season, so his absence will certainly be felt.

With the Grizzlies finding a way to win some games without Ja Morant earlier this season, there were some misguided discussions about their ultimate potential without him. While the early-season metrics indicate that the Grizzlies are more successful when Morant is off the floor, as opposed to when he plays, this is a small sample size relative to last season.

During the 2020-21 season, the Memphis Grizzlies posted a +2.6 net rating when Ja Morant was on the floor, and a -0.8 net rating when he was off the floor. Their offensive rating was also 9.7 points per 100 possessions better with Morant on the floor as opposed to him off, so this year's small sample size does not indicate what some have tried to imply it does.

This will be the first half of an afternoon back-to-back for the Clippers, who will take on the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday for the return of Lou Williams.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins With A Bold Prediction: "I Believe Ja Morant Has A Michael Jordan Type Of Ceiling. And I Don’t Expect You To Agree But Save This Tweet And Tag Me In 10 years!"

Ja Morant is turning a lot of heads to him recently. Ever since he entered the league in 2019, the Memphis Grizzlies standout demonstrated he was ready for big stages, which hasn't changed after three seasons in the association. The point guard won the 2020 Rookie of the Year award...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Williams
Person
Ja Morant
hoopsrumors.com

Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks To Miss Multiple Weeks

Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks is expected to miss at least three-to-five weeks due to a left ankle sprain, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Brooks could remain sidelined through the All-Star break in mid-February, Wojnarowski notes. Brooks, 25, suffered the injury in the team’s win over the Clippers on Saturday....
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Clippers#The Memphis Grizzlies#The La Clippers#Ppg#The Atlanta Hawks
The Daily Memphian

Herrington: How should the Grizzlies approach the trade market?

The Grizzlies are in the first season of a real competitive window, one they hope will be open for a while and one they hope will open even wider in the near future. For the Grizzlies, the focus is no longer on “the future.” But it’s not just on the present season either. It’s on an extended moment. What maximizes the totality of the Ja Morant Contending Era?
NBA
NBA

Preview: Denver Nuggets end road trip against LA Clippers

During the dog days of an NBA regular season, a win is a win, regardless of opponent or situation. For a shorthanded Denver Nuggets squad that is recovering from several key absences in recent weeks both on the floor and on the coaching staff, Sunday’s 99-95 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder was good enough to not halt the team’s slow-churning momentum.
NBA
AllClippers

Back on Track: LA Clippers Defeat Atlanta Hawks 106-93

The LA Clippers have gotten back in the win column after defeating the Atlanta Hawks at home on Sunday afternoon. Any win without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George is a good win, but especially when the opponent has a guy like Trae Young on their side. The Clippers were able to hold Young to just 19 points on 8/21 shooting, which was a big reason why they were able to come away with the win.
NBA
AllClippers

Game Recap: Memphis Grizzlies Defeat LA Clippers 123-108

For the first time since starting 1-4, the LA Clippers have fallen multiple games below .500 at 19-21. With the loss, the Minnesota Timberwolves have passed them in the standings, putting the Clippers into the Western Conference's 9th-seed. While there is still half of the season remaining, the Clippers have one of the league's most difficult remaining schedules, and will likely play most, if not all of it, without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
AllClippers

The Clippers Voice Frustrations After Losing Streak Continues

The Clippers aren't playing good basketball. They've lost three games in a row, have lost five straight at home, and are two games under .500. The team knows they aren't playing good basketball, and everyone who spoke postgame after losing to the Grizzlies voiced that frustration. "We really lose the...
NBA
ClutchPoints

James Harden’s 3-word response when asked about Kyrie Irving

Fresh off a win in Kyrie Irving’s return, a 129-121 victory over the Indiana Pacers, Kevin Durant, James Harden and company were back in Brooklyn to host the reigning champs, the Milwaukee Bucks. Jrue Holiday was out, in health and safety protocols. For the Nets, of course, Kyrie Irving...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
NBA
AllClippers

AllClippers

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
937
Post
423K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClippers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Clippers

Comments / 0

Community Policy