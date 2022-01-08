ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Game Recap: Phoenix Suns Defeat LA Clippers 106-89

By Joey Linn
AllClippers
AllClippers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dvf7a_0dg4k8cI00

The LA Clippers are going through their most difficult stretch of the season, and are doing so without their top talent. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both injured, and the rest of the team has been in and out of the lineup with injuries and league protocols. Despite that, the team continues to fight hard, but the losses have started to pile up. After falling in Phoenix on Thursday, the Clippers are now below .500 again, and just a half game above the 9th-seed Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Clippers fell behind early in this game, but cut the lead all the way down to five during the fourth quarter. A combination of missed shots, turnovers, and defensive rebounding issues ultimately sealed their fate. Lead guard Reggie Jackson echoed these sentiments after the game, stating he and the team need to be better.

Jackson said it becomes demoralizing when you give a team so many extra shots by not grabbing defensive rebounds. Reggie also took a lot of responsibility for his turnovers in this game, stating he has to do a better job taking care of the ball. He and Eric Bledsoe combined for nine turnovers this game, which makes it incredibly hard to win as a shorthanded team against the league's top record.

The lone bright spot for the Clippers in this game was Marcus Morris, who scored a season-high 26 points on 3/6 from deep. Morris has now scored at least 20 points in 9 of his last 12 contests, but the Clippers are just 4-5 in these games. Many have come without Paul George, so it is encouraging to see Morris step up as a primary scoring option with both Kawhi and PG sidelined, even if the wins haven't been there.

The Phoenix Suns were led by Chris Paul, who tallied a triple-double with 14 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists. He set up the Phoenix scoring in this game, and did a good job orchestrating their offense while Devin Booker shot just 5/22 from the field. The leading scorer for Phoenix was Cam Johnson, who finished with 24 points on 9/14 shooting.

The Clippers will now head back home for a crucial stretch before heading back on the road again.

Comments / 0

Related
AllClippers

Back on Track: LA Clippers Defeat Atlanta Hawks 106-93

The LA Clippers have gotten back in the win column after defeating the Atlanta Hawks at home on Sunday afternoon. Any win without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George is a good win, but especially when the opponent has a guy like Trae Young on their side. The Clippers were able to hold Young to just 19 points on 8/21 shooting, which was a big reason why they were able to come away with the win.
NBA
ClutchPoints

James Harden’s 3-word response when asked about Kyrie Irving

Fresh off a win in Kyrie Irving’s return, a 129-121 victory over the Indiana Pacers, Kevin Durant, James Harden and company were back in Brooklyn to host the reigning champs, the Milwaukee Bucks. Jrue Holiday was out, in health and safety protocols. For the Nets, of course, Kyrie Irving...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Paul George
Person
Cam Johnson
Person
Eric Bledsoe
Person
Devin Booker
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Clippers reporter Kristina Pink slips and falls after postgame interview

High heels and slick hardwood are not the best combination, and Los Angeles Clippers sideline reporter Kristina Pink unfortunately learned that the hard way on Sunday. Pink took a hard fall at the conclusion of her on-court interview with Amir Coffey following the Clippers’ 106-93 win over the Atlanta Hawks. The fall looked really bad, but Pink laughed it off and did not appear to be seriously injured.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Clippers#The La Clippers#Kawhi#Pg#The Phoenix Suns
firstsportz.com

“They’re grown men”- Giannis Antetokounmpo delivers unapologetic verdict on Kyrie Irving’s vaccine stance

Kyrie Irving returned to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night where they faced the Indiana Pacers that took place in the Gainbride Fieldhouse located at Indianapolis. Kyrie who was absent since the beginning of the season has been called back by the franchise as a “part-time”n following the upcoming road games of the 2021-22 NBA season. The Nets guard played his very first game against the Pacers where he recorded 22 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists giving a big -boost to the teams starting line-up.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBC Sports

Twitter explodes after Klay incredible poster dunk, epic snarl

Klay Thompson is back and the Warriors shooting guard made that absolutely clear with a massive dunk late in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night at Chase Center. Klay got Cavs center Jarrett Allen on a switch, drove around him and made a loud statement with...
NBA
The Spun

LeBron James Reacts To Klay Thompson’s Return On Sunday

Later today, for the first time in two-and-a-half years, Klay Thompson will play in an NBA game. Thompson last saw action on June 13, 2019 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. He tore his ACL that night, and missed the entire 2019-20 season while recovering from that injury. Thompson...
NBA
AllClippers

AllClippers

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
937
Post
423K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClippers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Clippers

Comments / 0

Community Policy