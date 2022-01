Colorado is home to over 500 species of birds and a lot of outstanding bird habitats, but have you ever seen this bird?. Among all of the birds in Colorado, there are no less than 13 different species of owls including the popular great horned owl, the short-eared owl, the eastern screech owl, and the snowy owl - like the ones you see in the movie Dumb and Dumber.

COLORADO STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO