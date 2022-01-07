ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weeknd Shares New Video for ‘Sacrifice’ From Dawn FM

Spin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you may or may not have heard, The Weeknd dropped a new album today. To go along with it, Abel Tesfaye has just released a new video for “Sacrifice.” As has been his wont with his video releases for the...

www.spin.com

Billboard

Adele Shares Another ‘Oh My God’ Music Video Teaser: See the Photo

Adele‘s music video for “Oh My God” is on its way, and she has given fans another glimpse at the new visual for the single. After announcing the Jan. 12 premiere of her “Oh My God” video on social media earlier this week — along with a brief black-and-white clip — on Saturday (Jan. 8), Adele posted a second look at what’s to come.
Spin

The Weeknd to Return With New Album Dawn FM This Friday

Talk about starting the year off with a bang. After a fairly busy year that saw him feature on and drop some singles, The Weeknd is kicking off 2022 in style. On Monday morning, The Weeknd announced that his latest album will be released this Friday, January 7. Titled Dawn FM, the album will feature a slew of special guests including frequent collaborator Oneohtrix Point Never, Quincy Jones, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne and Jim Carrey. Yes, your eyes don’t deceive you, the new Weeknd album will feature none other than Ace Ventura himself.
Register Citizen

Five Things We Learned from the Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’

“I just want to be a filmmaker,” Abel Tesfaye told Rolling Stone in 2020, months after he made his big-screen debut in Uncut Gems. “I want to make great cinema.” With his latest album, Dawn FM, he’s channeled his passion for film into one of his most theatrical work yet. His fifth studio LP enlists a prime cast of singular rappers (Lil Wayne and Tyler, the Creator), distinctive producers (Max Martin and Oneohtrix Point Never), and high-wattage friends (Jim Carrey and Quincy Jones) to spin a rousing drama of death and love. The Weeknd even calls upon Josh Safdie, the writer and co-director of Uncut Gems, to be a part of his world. Here are five key takeaways from our first listens to Dawn FM.
musictimes.com

The Weeknd Drops New Album 'Dawn FM', Will It Follow The Success of 'After Hours'?

Following his successful "After Hours" in 2020, The Weeknd has finally announced that "Dawn FM", his new album, will be released this Friday, January 7, 2022. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, teased his fans and followers on his Instagram account over the New Year's weekend, adding that people should "wake up at dawn tomorrow". He shared a snippet of a text message exchange with XO Records Co-Founder La Mar, in which he decided to "just drop the whole thing".
dailybruin.com

Album review: The Weeknd breaks free from limbo to embrace a new day with ‘Dawn FM’

Every sunset brings the promise of a new dawn. With his fifth studio album, “Dawn FM,” The Weeknd has found the light at the end of the tunnel. The 16-track record builds off the 2020 “After Hours” introduction of the singer’s individualistic mix of modern pop, R&B and new wave music as he brings listeners along with his escape from a metaphorical purgatory of suffering and heartache while attempting to detach from his dissolute history. In another concept album, this time with cover-art featuring an aged version of himself, Abel Tesfaye attempts to move past the cycle of pain projected in his previous projects that has come to define his alter ego as The Weeknd – and in doing so, has added another masterpiece to his saga.
Pitchfork

The Weeknd Reveals Tracklist for New Album Dawn FM

The Weeknd has detailed his forthcoming LP Dawn FM, which features Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Jim Carrey. After releasing a trailer for the project, he also revealed the album’s geriatric cover art on Tuesday. Now, you can check out the full tracklist and a new trailer below.
dancingastronaut.com

The Weeknd shares release date for fifth studio album, ‘Dawn FM’

“A new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd,” Dawn FM is now only days away. In a surprise trailer for the long-awaited project, the Canadian megastar has revealed a 60-second glimpse into the world of Dawn FM, alongside an official January 7 release date. Nearing the end of the trailer, a narrator elucidates,
hypebeast.com

The Weeknd Welcomes the Light in New Album 'Dawn FM'

The Weeknd has officially dropped off his latest studio album, Dawn FM. Clocking in at approximately 50 minutes, the 16-track record features high-profile appearances from Tyler, the Creator on “Here We Go… Again”, Lil Wayne on “I Heard You’re Married”, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never and Jim Carrey on the outro “Phantom Regret.” Prior to the album release, he held a special livestream experience with Amazon Music. “The power of the 103.5 Dawn FM experience is that maximum fulfillment comes when all who hear it are tuned in at the same time,” he shared in a statement.
Daily Mail

The Weeknd is resurrected after 'seeing the light' and thrust into a dance floor ritual in first music video, Sacrifice, off new album Dawn FM

The Weeknd kicked his depression demons with a disco flare in his fifth studio album Dawn FM. On Friday the 31-year-old singer — real name Abel Tesfaye — released the first music video for a track off the album, Sacrifice, which showed him being thrust into a sort of dancefloor ritual after being resurrected.
hiphop-n-more.com

The Weeknd Releases New Album ‘Dawn FM’: Stream

After posting a mysterious tweet with a one-minute trailer where The Weeknd describes his latest work as “a new sonic universe,” the Toronto crooner has finally released his new album Dawn FM. Over the past few weeks, the singer dropped numerous hints about the next chapter in his music career, and even revealed a unique cover album.
NME

The Weeknd says ‘Dawn FM’ is part of “a new trilogy”

The Weeknd has suggested that his new album ‘Dawn FM‘ is part of “a new trilogy”. Abel Tesfaye’s fifth LP was released last Friday (January 7), and follows last year’s ‘After Hours‘. Taking to Twitter tonight (January 10), he wrote: “I wonder…...
Spin

Kanye West Documentary Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy Set to Release on Netflix

With over 21 years in the making, the documentary film spotlighting Kanye West, Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, is set for a three-week event on Netflix beginning on February 16. Filmmakers and friends of West, Coodie and Chike, collected videos spanning over 20 years of West’s life and music career for the film. The trailer shows clips of a young West at home, in the studio, and among music legends like Pharrell and Jay-Z.
TODAY.com

See The Weeknd transform into a new person for new album ‘Dawn FM’

The Weeknd is welcoming in 2022 with a dramatic new look. On Sunday night, he teased an upcoming project by tweeting, “Wake up at dawn tomorrow…”. The musician, 31, explained the cryptic message on Monday by sharing a video on his social media platforms and announcing his new album, “Dawn FM,” which will be released on Jan. 7.
Pitchfork

The 45 Most Anticipated Albums of 2022: The Weeknd, Mitski, Big Thief, Charli XCX, and More

With more uncertainty on the horizon, one thing that’s still for sure is a healthy release calendar. 2022 is already looking like a big year for new albums, with some artists readying their second—or third—releases of the pandemic. Many others, of course, are dropping a pandemic record for the first time. In any case, we’re happy to have the music. (As of January 4, all release dates have been confirmed. But as usual, everything is subject to change.)
yr.media

The Weeknd Is Back With ‘Dawn FM’

After finally revealing the cover art, The Weeknd has dropped his new album “Dawn FM.”. This album serves as a follow-up to 2020’s “After Hours” and features an elderly portrayal of the artist, building on the transformative public image he began during this era where he adopted similar FX makeup as a statement on the Hollywood beauty standard.
