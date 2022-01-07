The Weeknd Shares New Video for ‘Sacrifice’ From Dawn FM

Every sunset brings the promise of a new dawn. With his fifth studio album, “Dawn FM,” The Weeknd has found the light at the end of the tunnel. The 16-track record builds off the 2020 “After Hours” introduction of the singer’s individualistic mix of modern pop, R&B and new wave music as he brings listeners along with his escape from a metaphorical purgatory of suffering and heartache while attempting to detach from his dissolute history. In another concept album, this time with cover-art featuring an aged version of himself, Abel Tesfaye attempts to move past the cycle of pain projected in his previous projects that has come to define his alter ego as The Weeknd – and in doing so, has added another masterpiece to his saga.

