VERIVERY member Minchan has stepped up to issue an apology for his earlier remarks on a 'V Live' broadcast. Previously, Minchan faced harsh criticism from netizens after sharing a story from his middle school days on 'V Live'. The idol stated that after a female transfer student came to his school, and word got around that she was a girl group member, the encounter "cracked my fantasies about celebrities" because the "person didn't exactly have visuals that stood out." Many netizens also felt that Minchan was "rude" for addressing his former classmate without honorifics.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO