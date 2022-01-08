ENHYPEN's 'DIMENSION: ANSWER' Becomes the Most Pre-Ordered Repackaged Album by a 4th-Generation K-pop Group

Following BTS Suga, members RM and Jin have also made their full recoveries. Keep on reading to know more. Big Hit Music Announce BTS RM and Jin's Full Recovery from COVID-19 Back on December 25, it was revealed by Big Hit Music that BTS members RM and Jin had tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from their personal and official schedules in the United States, with Jin exhibiting mild symptoms of fever. A day prior, fellow member Suga had tested positive as well.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO