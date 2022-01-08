ENHYPEN's 'DIMENSION: ANSWER' Becomes the Most Pre-Ordered Repackaged Album by a 4th-Generation K-pop Group
ENHYPEN's "DIMENSION: ANSWER" has recorded the most pre-orders among repackaged albums by fourth-generation K-pop groups in history!. ENHYPEN's 'DIMENSION: ANSWER' Pre-Order Count is Now the Highest among Repackaged Albums by Fourth-Generation K-pop Groups. On Jan. 8, Belift Lab and the album distributors Stone Music Entertainment and Genie Music simultaneously...www.kpopstarz.com
Comments / 0