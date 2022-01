Just days after the release of his new song about dating a ‘movie star,’ The Weeknd is said to be ‘very enamored’ with Angelina Jolie. Speculation of a romance between The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie really took off after the singer released a song about dating a “movie star.” on January 7. Add that to the previous sightings of the pair out together and fans are in a frenzy to get the 411 on the potential It couple. As the stars’ relationship is getting a closer look, a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife that the “I Feel It Coming” hitmaker, 31, — real name Abel Tesfaye — and the Oscar winner, 46, have quite a lot going on between them.

