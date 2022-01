PINOLE (CBS SF) – Police in Pinole announced that public access to their station is being temporarily closed as of Monday due to the surge of COVID-19 cases being attributed to the omicron variant. The department posted on social media that as of 8 a.m., anyone who visits Public Safety Building in person will be asked to use the phone outside the lobby to be connected to dispatch. Police said residents can continue to report incidents over the phone and through video conferencing. Dispatch can be reached by calling 510-724-1111. The department stressed on its Facebook page not to use social media to...

PINOLE, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO