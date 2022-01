When the Jacksonville Jaguars take the field on Sunday it’s going to look like a clown convention. So, one sponsor is suing to have its name removed. RoofClaim.com is trying to pull its sponsorship for the season finale. They are taking the action to court. Due to the poor season and possibly even worse coaching controversy, fans are not happy. So, they have threatened to dress up as clowns in the stands.

