Listen live: Supreme Court weighs vaccine rules affecting more than 80M

By MARK SHERMAN, JESSICA GRESKO, Associated Press
Kearney Hub
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court began hearing arguments Friday on major Biden administration work rules to bump up the nation's vaccination rate against COVID-19 at a time of spiking coronavirus cases because of the omicron variant. The justices were taking up the questions...

kearneyhub.com

Washington Post

The furor over Sonia Sotomayor’s false covid claim misses a more important problem

During last week’s oral arguments over the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for private companies, Justice Sonia Sotomayor claimed that over 100,000 children are in “serious condition” with covid-19. Many, including The Post’s Glenn Kessler, pointed out that while omicron does seem to affect children more than other variants of the coronavirus, Sotomayor’s figure was wrong by a factor of about 20.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Defending OSHA's Vaccine Mandate, Sonia Sotomayor Says 'I'm Not Sure I Understand the Distinction' Between State and Federal Powers

On Friday, when the Supreme Court considered whether it should block enforcement of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers, most of the discussion focused on whether the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has the statutory authority to issue that rule. But the justices and lawyers also touched on a constitutional argument against the mandate, one that hinges on the distinction between state and federal powers.
U.S. POLITICS
TIME

The Danger of the Supreme Court Undercutting Biden’s Vaccination Rules

“There are three quarters of a million new [COVID] cases yesterday. . . [t]hat is 10 times as many as when OSHA put in this ruling. The hospitals are today, yesterday, full. . . . Can you ask us—is that what you are doing now—to stop this vaccination rule with nearly one million people, nearly three quarters of a million people, new cases every day?” This was the dramatic question asked on Friday by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer of Scott Keller, one of the attorneys seeking a stay of an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) promulgated by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) in the case of National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor . This so called “Test-or-Vaccinate” mandate requires employers across the country with more than 100 employees to implement either vaccination or testing and masking policies for their employees. A majority of the Justices seem poised to endorse not only a temporary stay of the standard, but a permanent injunction against OSHA’s power to act, and the country will be worse for it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Nevada Current

Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared unconvinced Friday of the Biden administration’s authority to impose a vaccine-or-test mandate on private businesses, casting doubt on a key piece of the White House COVID-19 response. The justices seemed potentially more comfortable with another Biden administration rule to fight the virus that requires certain health care workers […] The post Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS
tennesseestar.com

Liberal Supreme Court Justices Show Weak Grasp of Basic COVID-19 Facts

The liberal justices on the Supreme Court demonstrated a stunningly weak grasp of basic facts concerning the COVID-19 pandemic Friday, as they defended the Biden regime’s policies during oral arguments over vaccine mandates in the workplace. The court heard separate oral arguments over federal vaccine mandates for employers with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
knkx.org

Seattle immigrant rights group headed to the U.S. Supreme Court

A prominent immigrant rights nonprofit based in Seattle is heading to the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday. Five years ago, the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project (NWIRP) filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of people detained in Washington state who had previously been deported but who returned to the U.S. to seek protection. Immigration officials were detaining them indefinitely without a bond hearing. That's despite the fact that these individuals had already passed an initial screening and found to have a credible fear.
SEATTLE, WA
hngn.com

Supreme Court Justices Appear To Block Joe Biden's Controversial COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Large Companies

The Supreme Court debated on Friday whether a pair of vaccine-related mandates enacted by the Biden administration, governing large businesses and healthcare facilities, can go forward, highlighting the national divide over COVID-19 vaccination and the recent surge, which was fueled by the Omicron variant. The majority of conservative justices appeared...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

Who gave a 50-year-old federal agency the power to create a vaccine-or-test mandate? The Supreme Court hears oral arguments

How risky is the office compared to everywhere else during the pandemic?. Did anyone actually give a 50-year-old federal agency — the government’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration — the legal ability to create COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing rules that could affect 84 million private sector workers?. And what...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Supreme Court signals it could BLOCK Biden's vaccine mandates after Chief Justice Roberts said 'this is something the federal government has never done before' and Kavanaugh asked why Congress hasn't acted on shot or test rules

Conservative justices on Friday questioned the legality of President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses as the U.S. Supreme Court considered a request by Republican officials and business groups to block the policy even as COVID-19 cases grip the nation. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Neil Gorsuch said states...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Supreme Court Covid vaccine mandate hearing exposes Biden administration overreach

The Biden administration has adopted several policies mandating vaccination against the Covid-19 virus. The administration’s desire to increase the vaccination rate is laudable. Vaccines are essential to limit the spread of the disease and especially to prevent severe disease, hospitalization and death — including against the new omicron variant. But the government must respect legal limits on its power.
CONGRESS & COURTS

