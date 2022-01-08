ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

More than a coach, Larry Haylor spent his Hall of Fame life daring others to be great

Sportsnet.ca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong before the days of smart phones and call display, when I was a senior in high school, I got a call from a 519-area code. I questioned whether I should pick it up or let it ride and go to voicemail. I answered and, on the other end, was a...

www.sportsnet.ca

The Spun

All-American DB Announces Transfer Destination

In late December, former Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph entered the transfer portal. On Saturday morning, he announced where he’ll resume his college career. Joseph, a former Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-American, has officially transferred to Notre Dame. The reason Joseph is transferring to Notre Dame is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
wbrc.com

Hall of Fame receiver Don Maynard dead at age 86

(AP) – Don Maynard, a Hall of Fame receiver who made his biggest impact catching passes from Joe Namath in the wide-open AFL, has died. He was 86. The Pro Football Hall of Fame confirmed Maynard’s death on Monday through his family. “Don Maynard is as essential to...
NFL
Person
Theodore Roosevelt
PennLive.com

Penn State great LaVar Arrington named to College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Read his statement on honor

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State legend LaVar Arrington added another significant honor to his resume Monday when he was named to the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022. During his career at Penn State, Arrington was one of the nation’s top players as a two-time All-American, including a consensus selection in 1999; the Butkus Award winner as the nation’s top linebacker in 1999; and the Bednarik Award winner as the nation’s top defensive player in 1999.
NFL
Sportsnet.ca

Former CFL QB Ealey named for induction into College Football Hall of Fame

Quarterback Chuck Ealey, who guided Toledo to three unbeaten seasons before playing seven seasons in the CFL was named for induction into the U.S. College Hall of Fame on Monday. Ealey was among 18 players and three coaches named in the 2022 class for induction Dec. 6 at a yet-to-be...
NFL
Red and Black

Georgia great Champ Bailey elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Former Georgia defensive back/wide receiver Champ Bailey has been elected to the College Football Hall of Fame, as announced by the National Football Foundation on Monday. Bailey is one of 18 players in the class of 2022. Bailey is the 14th former Georgia player to be elected to the Hall...
NFL
Sportsnet.ca

Newly re-signed Bomber Jeffcoat celebrates by eating queso out of Grey Cup

WINNIPEG — When Jackson Jeffcoat had a day with the Grey Cup, he followed the championship tradition of eating something out of the trophy. The newly re-signed Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive end took the cup to an Austin, Texas, restaurant this week with family and friends and put a local snack in it.
NFL
#Hall Of Fame#Canadian Football League#Football Canada#College Football#American Football#Prairie#The Western Mustangs#Ofsaa Bowl Co Mvp#St Andrew#Western#U Sports
Sportsnet.ca

Defensive lineman Leonard signs two-year extension with Roughriders

REGINA -- American defensive lineman A.C. Leonard, who registered a CFL-high 11 sacks last season, signed a two-year contract extension with the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Monday. The six-foot-two, 250-pound Leonard was scheduled to become a CFL free agent next month. Leonard, 29, posted a career-best 11 sacks in 11 games...
FOOTBALL
CBS Denver

CU Legend Rashaan Salaam Posthumously Inducted Into College Football Hall Of Fame

CBS4 – Rashaan Salaam is a college football Hall of Famer. The National Football Foundation made the announcement Monday. Salaam was posthumously inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame along with 17 other players and three coaches. Congrats to legendary @CUBuffsFootball RB Rashaan Salaam on being posthumously named to the 2022 @cfbhall Class!#cfbhall #GoBuffs 🔗https://t.co/uVQjMgRsAG pic.twitter.com/1g3W0x8AdO — Football Foundation (@NFFNetwork) January 10, 2022 Salaam finished his career at Colorado with 3,469 all-purpose yards, 33 touchdowns, 486 rushing attempts and 38 receptions. He holds the single season rushing record at CU, rushing for 2,055 yards in 1994. His 317 yards against Texas in 1994 stands as the second-most rushing yards in a game in CU history. In 1994, he also set the school record for touchdowns in a season with 24, which still stands today. Rashaan Salaam (credit: Getty Images) RELATED: Teammates, Fans Remember CU Football Star Rashaan Salaam Salaam died in December 2016 in a park in Boulder, with a gun and a note next to him. The Boulder County Coroner later confirmed that Salaam took his own life. Former Bronco Champ Bailey, a defensive back from the University of Georgia from 1996-1998, was also inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportsnet.ca

Blue Jays hire first female coach as Jaime Vieira joins minor-league staff

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have hired Jaime Vieira as a minor-league hitting coach, making the Georgetown, Ont., native the first woman to coach in the organization. Vieira, a former softball player and coach with the Humber Hawks who holds a Master of Science degree from York University, worked as a baseball operations research and development intern last year, helping prepare for the draft among other tasks.
MLB
Sportsnet.ca

Clanachan to step down as CPL commissioner, looks to bring expansion team to Windsor

TORONTO -- David Clanachan is stepping down as commissioner of the Canadian Premier League to spearhead the launch of an expansion club in the Windsor/Essex County region. The league announced Monday that Clanachan has been been awarded exclusive rights for a CPL expansion club in his hometown, contingent on delivering a soccer-specific stadium and ``other expansion criteria to league standards.''
PREMIER LEAGUE
NCAA
Adidas
Football
Sports
Sportsnet.ca

Canada's Justin Kripps, Cam Stones win bronze in two-man bobsled

WINTERBERG, Germany -- Germany's Francesco Friedrich won Saturday's two-man bobsled race at Winterberg while Canada's Justin Kripps joined him on the podium with a third-place finish. Friedrich earned the 100th medal of his World Cup career, including one claimed in a team event in 2013. He teamed with Alexander Schueller...
SPORTS
Sportsnet.ca

MLS Draft preview: CF Montreal and Whitecaps look to fill gaps, TFC trades pick

All eyes will be on Charlotte FC at this year’s Major League Soccer SuperDraft. By virtue of being the league’s newest expansion club, Charlotte holds the No. 1 pick in Tuesday afternoon’s draft and will look to bolster its roster from the NCAA player pool ahead of its MLS inaugural season in 2022.
MLS
Sportsnet.ca

Toronto FC continues rebuild as Dwyer, No. 3 pick traded away in salary dump

Toronto FC continued its rebuild Monday, sending veteran forward Dom Dwyer and its third overall pick in Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft to FC Dallas in exchange for US$50,000 in general allocation money. Dallas promptly waived Dwyer, using its one permitted off-season buyout of a guaranteed contract. In essence, the trade is...
MLS
Sportsnet.ca

OHL Roundup: Spitfires offence erupts for 10 goals in rout of Greyhounds

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. -- Will Cuylle and Ethan Miedema each scored twice and six other Windsor players found the back of the net as the Spitfires routed the Soo Greyhounds 10-4 Sunday in a battle of the OHL West Division's top two teams. Wyatt Johnston and Matthew Maggio had...
NHL
ABC 33/40 News

Former Bama great Sylvester Croom voted into the College Football Hall of Fame

Former Alabama Crimson Tider Sylvester Croom is a part of the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame class, the National Football Foundation announced on Monday afternoon. Croom, an All-American center for the Crimson Tide in 1974, is one of 18 players and three coaches that make up the 2022 list of inductees. He is also the 22nd Alabama player in program history to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

