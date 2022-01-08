More than a coach, Larry Haylor spent his Hall of Fame life daring others to be great

CBS4 – Rashaan Salaam is a college football Hall of Famer. The National Football Foundation made the announcement Monday. Salaam was posthumously inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame along with 17 other players and three coaches. Congrats to legendary @CUBuffsFootball RB Rashaan Salaam on being posthumously named to the 2022 @cfbhall Class!#cfbhall #GoBuffs 🔗https://t.co/uVQjMgRsAG pic.twitter.com/1g3W0x8AdO — Football Foundation (@NFFNetwork) January 10, 2022 Salaam finished his career at Colorado with 3,469 all-purpose yards, 33 touchdowns, 486 rushing attempts and 38 receptions. He holds the single season rushing record at CU, rushing for 2,055 yards in 1994. His 317 yards against Texas in 1994 stands as the second-most rushing yards in a game in CU history. In 1994, he also set the school record for touchdowns in a season with 24, which still stands today. Rashaan Salaam (credit: Getty Images) RELATED: Teammates, Fans Remember CU Football Star Rashaan Salaam Salaam died in December 2016 in a park in Boulder, with a gun and a note next to him. The Boulder County Coroner later confirmed that Salaam took his own life. Former Bronco Champ Bailey, a defensive back from the University of Georgia from 1996-1998, was also inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO